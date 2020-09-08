Octoberfest run in Peru canceled, sights set on 2021

PERU — The 10th Octoberfest Half Marathon has been put on hold, but event organizer Ruth LaClair has no doubt that next year's race will make up for this cancellation.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, LaClair said plans for the 2020 event never truly got off the ground.
"Unfortunately this year was crazy, but hopefully, people will come back next year more excited," LaClair said. "We will be more excited. We always want to beat the year before. Everyone should expect us to be back better than ever. That's always our goal."
Next year's event is scheduled for Oct. 16, 2021.
IN HONOR OF CHIP
The Peru race features half marathon, 5K, 10K and 40K bike options to benefit the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation in memory of Robert "Chip" Hamilton, LaClair's father.
Hamilton was diagnosed with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis in 2008 and passed away in 2011 after succumbing to complications with a lung transplant.
LaClair began the event in 2010, and even though Hamilton was never there to attend an Octoberfest race, she said there's always a sign of her father around.
"There's no doubt that the main reason this always goes over so successful is because my dad is there with us," LaClair said. "We get a sun or a rainbow or some sign each year that is just really cool. We know he has not been there, but we know he is there."
CONSIDERED OPTIONS
LaClair usually begins searching for event sponsors in the spring and planning accordingly for the race, ordering shirts, medals and everything else needed to create a successful and enjoyable environment for all participants.
Having to continue pushing back registration dates as well as not knowing how the pandemic would affect the race created dilemmas.
"We just kept pushing back our registration date over and over," LaClair said. "It was originally June 1. But we just don't want to put anyone at risk in our community. The Peru community has let us always do what we want for this event, and I did not want to be disrespectful of that.
"Everyone is also just hit so hard financially as well, and I did not feel comfortable asking businesses for sponsorships at this point."
LaClair also considered making this year a virtual race, but she said going virtual would create challenging scenarios to know what's needed for participants.
"This is our 10th anniversary, and I also don't really want to do it virtual for the 10th year," LaClair said. "We want to have such a nice event, so we are going to save it and make it really great next year."
MAKING AN IMPACT
Participant totals have ranged around 500 the past few years, and LaClair hopes entry numbers continue to grow.
In its nine years, the Peru Octoberfest has raised more than $100,000 for the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation.
"It's always been our goal to keep this in my dad's memory and give back to the foundation because they were really good to us," LaClair said. "They were always great helping us. It's a disease not a lot of people know about, and doctors don't diagnose it soon enough, so we are just really excited to be able to give back and help people in the future."
Email Joey LaFranca:
Twitter: @JoeyLaFranca
For anyone interested in becoming a sponsor or participating in the event, email runoctoberfest@yahoo.com or visit www.runoctoberfest.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.