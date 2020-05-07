NYS American Legion tournaments canceled, District play still an option

PLATTSBURGH — The Department of New York American Legion Baseball Committee has announced the 2020 Senior and Junior Championships have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
While the championships have been canceled, district level play remains an option, leaving the door open for organizations such as the Clinton County Mariners to play baseball at some point this summer.
"It's terrible the kids will not be able to go and chase a state championship, but our goal as a program is to give the kids an opportunity to play baseball, enjoy the game they love, hopefully get a bit better and create some lifelong friendships," Clinton County Mariners Director of Baseball Operations Kris Doorey said.
CHAMPIONSHIPS OFF
The Senior Tournament was slated to be held in Saugerties, and the Junior Tournament was scheduled to take place in Utica.
Provided the state, county and local government regulations allow for it, each district will be able to play American Legion baseball this summer, according to the committee.
"We are still holding out hope that we will get the OK to play baseball at some point this summer," Doorey said. "We will do whatever the Clinton County Mariners organization can do to give kids that opportunity."
OPTIONS
The Mariners, of District IV, were slated to feature Senior, Junior, 14U and 12U squads in 2020.
As to when any form of baseball can get underway is unknown at this time, but Doorey said the Clinton County organization should have a better idea of what's ahead in the next few weeks.
"It's up to the baseball committee in the districts," Doorey said. "I am sure they will do something with the approval of the state. If there's no American Legion Baseball, Clinton County Mariners still could play baseball independently if there is baseball to be played in some capacity."
If play in the Champlain Valley Baseball League gets underway, Doorey said the Sr. Mariners may compete in the CVBL.
"The Legion team did that in the early '70s," Doorey said.
OPTIMISTIC
The Sr. Mariners have won each of the last seven district championships, and the organization hopes there is a championship to be played this season.
The District IV playoffs are tentatively scheduled to begin July 17.
The New York State Public High School Athletic Association officially canceled any hopes of a spring sports season May 1.
Those with the Mariners hope another opportunity for youngsters to play baseball is not taken away.
"Some of them just had their senior years taken away, and it would be terrible to not get any type of baseball for all of the kids this year," Doorey said.
"If we can give them something, that will be better than giving them nothing."
