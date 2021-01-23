NWHL season set to kick off in Lake Placid

LAKE PLACID — The scene is set.
The ice is cold, but the Olympic Center in Lake Placid is set to be one of the hottest spots in the hockey world for the next couple weeks.
The National Women's Hockey League kicks off its abbreviated season today and will play all its game at 1980 Rink-Herb Brooks Arena.
To combat against the potential spread of COVID-19, the league's six teams will be playing in a "bubble" similar to what was seen this past summer for the NHL with its hubs in Toronto and Edmonton in Canada.
The NWHL's six teams include the Buffalo Beauts, Boston Pride, Connecticut Whale, Metropolitan Riveters, Minnesota Whitecaps and Toronto Six.
The Six and Riveters kick off play today with a 1 p.m. puck drop followed by the Pride and Whitecaps at 4 p.m. and Whale and Beauts at 7 p.m.
The semifinals, which is just a one-game showdown, will take place at 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 5, and the championship game, where the 2021 Isobel Cup winner will be determined, is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Feb. 5.
All games will be broadcasted on twitch.tv/NWHL, and the semifinals and championship will be broadcasted on NBCSN.
SCHEDULE
Pool Play
Saturday, Jan. 23
Toronto vs. Metropolitan, 1 p.m.
Boston vs. Minnesota, 4 p.m.
Connecticut vs. Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 24
Minnesota vs. Toronto, 1 p.m.
Metropolitan vs. Connecticut, 4 p.m.
Buffalo vs. Boston, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 26
Minnesota vs. Metropolitan, 5:30 p.m.
Boston vs. Toronto, 8:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 27
Boston vs. Connecticut, 5:30 p.m.
Metropolitan vs. Buffalo, 8:30 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 28
Buffalo vs. Toronto, 5:30 p.m.
Connecticut vs. Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 30
Connecticut vs. Toronto, noon.
Minnesota vs. Buffalo, 3 p.m.
Boston vs. Metropolitan, 6 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 31
Seed 4 vs. Seed 3, 2 p.m.
Seed 6 vs. Seed 2, 5 p.m.
Seed 5 vs. Seed 1, 8 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 2
Seed 6 vs. Seed 1, 5:30 p.m.
Seed 4 vs. Seed 2, 8:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 3
Seed 5 vs. Seed 3, 5:30 p.m.
Semifinals
Thursday, Feb. 4
Seed 4 vs. Seed 1, 5:30 p.m.
Seed 3 vs. Seed 2, 8:30 p.m.
Final
Friday, Feb. 5
Higher seed vs. Lower Seed, 7 p.m.
