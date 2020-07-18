Nuzzo scores twice, Chazy turns back 4th Ward F.C.

CHAZY — Chazy Orchards may have been playing with just 10 men in the second half, but that did not prevent them from remaining undefeated.
Gabe Nuzzo put home two goals, Nelson Pelton found the back of the net once and Alex Alejo notched three assists to lead Orchards to a 3-1 win over 4th Ward F.C., Friday, at Chazy Recreation Park.
"Gabe Nuzzo had a huge game up front scoring two, while Nelson Pelton was finally able to get on the score sheet," Chazy captain Brett Giroux said. "We're very happy a ball finally went his way. He’s been working hard."
Nuzzo scored his first goal with a strong strike from outside the 18-yard box 15:34 into the game, and Pelton was able to put one in after a scramble in front of 4th Ward F.C. keeper Colden Mrak with 25:51 elapsed in the second half.
Alex Price brought 4th Ward F.C. to within one near the end of the first half with a tally, but with a combination of strong defense and Nuzzo's second goal at the 15:34 mark of the second half, Orchards held on.
Chazy keeper Keagen Briggs made a big stop on a penalty kick in the second half.
Briggs finished with 10 stops, and Mrak turned away four shots.
"I have to give credit to our whole team for stepping up and playing the entire half with just 10 men," Giroux said.
—
Chazy 3, 4th Ward F.C. 1
4th Ward F.C. 1 0 — 1
Chazy 2 1 — 3
First half- 1, CO, Nuzzo (Alejo), 15:34. 2, CO, Pelton (Alejo), 25:51. 3, 4W, Price, 40:33.
Second half- 4, CO, Nuzzo (Alejo), 15:34.
Shots- 4th Ward F.C. 11, Chazy 7
Saves- Mrak, 4W, 4. Briggs, CO, 10.
