Nuts get first NCSL win

CHAZY — The Plattsburgh Nuts won their first game since joining the North Country Men's Soccer League, Wednesday.
The first-year squad received goals from Tobiah Osborne, Andrew Follmer and Riley Channel en route to a 3-0 victory over Giroux's.
Dawson Pellerin finished with a six-save shutout to anchor the Nuts in net.
Giroux's missed two penalty shots in the match, which proved to provide key momentum swings.
TJ Weeden finished with three stops in Giroux's nets.
—
Plattsburgh Nuts 3, Giroux's 0
Plattsburgh 2 1 — 3
Giroux's 0 0 — 0
First half- 1, PN, Osborne (Channel), 13:45. 2, PN, Follmer, 36:37.
Second half- 3, PN, Channell, 22:45.
Shots- Plattsburgh 6, Giroux's 4
Saves- Pellerin, PN, 6. Weeden, G, 3.
