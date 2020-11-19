CADYVILLE — The final running event from the youth series presented by the Northern Lights Running Club was held this past week.
Local runners in high school and middle school from around the North Country participated in the third event of the year.
In the high school boys event, James Catania won first in the 3.06-mile run with a time of 16:21.1, while Andrew Woodruff (17:50) and Denali Garnica (18:06.9) took third.
For the high school girls race, Sophia McKiernan turned in the top time, crossing the finish line in 21:06.3.
Molly Denis (22:32.7) and Megan Wilson (22:45.3) took second and third, respectively.
In the middle school event, Theran Ducatte's time of 11:33.7 snagged a first-place finish followed by Noah Thayer (11:44.4) and Sienna Boulds (11:59.3).
