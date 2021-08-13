North Stars to host Glens Falls at Beekmantown

PLATTSBURGH — A new chapter of Plattsburgh North Stars football begins Saturday.
For the first time in program history, the North Stars will play a home game at Beekmantown Central School's new athletic complex.
Plattsburgh (0-1) hosts Glens Falls (1-0) at 7 p.m. in an Empire Football League game that marks the first of three straight home contests for the North Stars.
"The guys are very excited to be home this week," Plattsburgh coach Scott Aguglia said. "The guys are already pushing it on their social media platforms, and I am sure the community is really excited. I know we are very excited to be playing at Beekmantown."
The Greenjackets opened their season with a 20-18 victory over the Syracuse Smash, July 10.
Plattsburgh hopes to right the ship after a 34-7 loss to Watertown, Aug. 7.
"We did have a little success running the football and throwing the football against them," Aguglia said.
"We definitely got tired up front. That's just a matter of conditioning and something we can fix. We dropped a couple balls on third down, and that's something we can fix, too. We feel good about being able to make the adjustments."
Glens Falls has a new coach this year, as Steve Johnson takes the helm of a squad that finished 4-6 in 2019.
Kurt Nolan (1-6-0-93) and Bryant Ward (5-10-0-89, TD) both spent time at quarterback in the opener, and Quentin Austin led the receiving core with two catches for 100 yards.
Austin (4-15), Ward (3-8) and Dei'Jon Tyler (7-18) led a quiet running game for the Greenjackets that accumulated 41 yards on the ground with 14 attempts.
Glens Falls rallied from a 16-7 deficit in the third quarter to take down the Smash.
"We always have very competitive games against Glens Falls," Aguglia said. "This is the Mayor's Cup game, so our guys will be fired up and ready to go."
The North Stars' lone scoring play against the Red and Black came in the second quarter when Dominick Bordeau hit Troy Lawyer for a 15-yard touchdown in the corner of the end zone to give Plattsburgh a 7-6 advantage after Thomas Montanaro converted the extra point.
"I think the guys knew they let that one get away in the second half," Aguglia said. "The good thing was they were ready to play and not overly intimidated after the outcome. They all realized and knew where we needed to improve, and I think we have some good confidence headed into this week."
Email Joey LaFranca:
Twitter: @JoeyLaFranca
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.