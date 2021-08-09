North Stars run out of gas against Watertown

WATERTOWN — The season-opener for the Plattsburgh North Stars looked like it was headed in the right direction.
The North Stars had a 7-6 advantage over Watertown at halftime, but everything changed when the second half began.
The Red & Black scored 28 unanswered points en route to a 34-7 victory over Plattsburgh in Empire Football League action, Saturday, at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.
This marked the first of six regular season games for the North Stars, and while it was not the desired outcome, Plattsburgh coach Scott Aguglia said the result was not all bad.
"We showed a lot of promise in the game," Aguglia said. "For a lot of players, this was their first EFL game. None of the new guys were afraid. They were not scared or intimidated. They were in the moment and playing hard, and that's a good thing to see that. That is a huge positive right there."
The North Stars' lone scoring play of the game came in the second quarter when Dominick Bordeau hit Troy Lawyer for a 15-yard touchdown in the corner of the end zone to give Plattsburgh a 7-6 advantage after Thomas Montanaro converted the extra point.
Juston Stevenson scored three consecutive touchdowns in the second half to help give the Red & Black the lead for good, and Kalon Jeter added one rushing touchdown to pile on some insurance.
Eric Byler connected on two field goals in the first half to account for Watertown's six points.
"As we got tired, some of our discipline and some of the run lanes were relaxed a little bit," Aguglia said. "We did not have a lot of rotation. We did not have a lot of guys there. The guys who were there played hard. We wore down in the second half."
Aguglia added that plenty of the issues that plagued the North Stars were things that can be fixed, such as finishing tackles and having better conditioning.
Plattsburgh will look to turn things around with a 7 p.m. showdown, Saturday, at Beekmantown High School against Glens Falls.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.