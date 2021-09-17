North Stars ready for Glens Falls, last playoff tune-up

PLATTSBURGH — The regular season is coming to a close for the Plattsburgh North Stars, and the playoffs are right around the corner.
The goal for the North Stars (1-4) is to keep improving, Plattsburgh coach Scott Aguglia said.
While the record may not indicate success, the North Stars are confident they are headed in the right direction.
Plattsburgh visits Glens Falls (2-3) Saturday at 7 p.m. for an Empire Football League showdown.
"We have had a very good week of practice," North Stars coach Scott Aguglia said. "There were a lot of guys showing up all week, and we were working on things pretty extensively."
The main problem for Plattsburgh all season has been its lack of offense.
The North Stars are coming off a 28-0 loss to Syracuse last weekend and have put only 20 points on the board all year.
"We got back to basic football this week," Aguglia said. "Make the easy throw, and make the easy catch. Make sure we are solid with our offensive line assignments. Just the basic stuff, but it's the basics that you need before anything else, and we are hoping there's another level we can get to in Glens Falls."
The last time Plattsburgh played the Greenjackets, it was not pretty.
The North Stars' defense was shredded for 309 yards of total offense, and all but 16 of those yards were in the air.
Plattsburgh gave up passing touchdowns of 53, 44 and 25 yards in addition to a 67-yard punt return and 12-yard rushing score.
"Our defense learned a lot about itself when they were playing Glens Falls the first time," Aguglia said. "We were able to come out of that game knowing what we needed to improve. The defense has been much better since."
The first round of the playoffs is scheduled for Oct. 2 with the championship to follow Oct. 9.
As of now, Watertown (4-1) has a hold on first place, while the Smash (3-2) sit in second followed by the Greenjackets and the North Stars.
While it looks like Plattsburgh will be on the road for both rounds of the playoffs regardless of the outcome against Glens Falls, playoff seeding will need to be approved first by the EFL.
For the North Stars, however, all the focus is on Week 6 and the Greenjackets.
"We feel like the guys can really make a little run at the end," Aguglia said. "They know that we have been improving as the year has gone on.
"It's important to improve this week. We have done that for the most part. We have not taken too many steps backward, and it would be nice to get a win going into the playoffs."
