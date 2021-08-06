PLATTSBURGH — The Stars are aligning.
The Plattsburgh North Stars, of course.
After last year’s Empire Football League season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, football is back in 2021 for the North Stars.
In its 30th season in program history, Plattsburgh brings a 40-man roster to the table set to take on an abbreviated six-game schedule that begins Saturday at 7 p.m. in Watertown.
“It’s exciting to get back out here,” North Stars coach Scott Aguglia said. “Hopefully the Delta variant does not come into play up here, and we can have a shortened season without issues. Nobody knows how it’s going to go exactly, but we are looking forward to the opportunity.”
NEW BLOOD
There are some familiar names on this year’s North Stars, but the roster is starting to see some turnover.
“There are new guys, and they are bringing new energy,” Aguglia said. “They are coming from different places and have played here for a year or two.
“Some of that older, veteran crowd of years past have gone off to retirement as we like to call it here. Some of these other guys have to step up now and maintain what we have developed.”
Dominick Bordeau will take the reins at quarterback this season and be accompanied by a speedy backfield and athletic offensive line.
“We have a lot of speed this year with a lot of smaller, quick guys especially on the offensive line,” said Zachary Raymond, who is expected to be a key component to Plattsburgh’s run game. “I think you will see a lot of guys in front of me creating paths and hopefully running to the end zone with me. We are a lot faster and explosive this year.”
Aguglia added how Lestyn Williams is going to run the ball a little bit, and Troy Lawyer should be an impact presence at wide receiver.
“It’s been too long without playing, so I am excited to come out and get the ball rolling again and get some pads on,” Raymond said. “We are looking forward to getting out there and playing ball.”
DEFENSIVE IMPACT
A good core of returners comprise this season’s defense, which will be counted on to set the tone for the North Stars and establish momentum as the summer progresses into the fall.
“Given the shortness of the season, defenses will win the day this year,” Aguglia said. “Having a good number of veterans coming back on that side of the ball will be advantageous at the beginning of the season and hopefully keep us in games as the year goes on.”
There will be some familiar names, Aguglia said, anchoring the defense thanks to Josh Nephew, Brandon St. John, Thomas McDevitt and Kelsey Lenney.
Those players will team up with some newer players to form what hopes to be a defense Plattsburgh can rely on.
“We are molding great together with the combination of the veterans and the new guys,” said Zachary Rottier, who will spend time at linebacker and defensive end. “We are really molding smoothly. We are looking really nice as of now.”
SCHEDULE
Following their road opener, the North Stars will be home for three consecutive games, which will be held at Beekmantown’s new athletic complex instead of Bailey Avenue.
“There’s no doubt that the guys are pleased with the facilities at Beekmantown,” Aguglia said. “It’s definitely an adrenaline shot. We get to play on that great facility that was built two years ago and has barely been used yet. It’s great for our program to be able to play there. It’s a really comfortable place.”
Plattsburgh plays all three of its home games in a row. First up will be Glens Falls (Aug. 14), then Syracuse (Aug. 21) and Watertown (Aug. 28). The North Stars wrap up the regular season with road visits to Syracuse on Sept. 11, and Glens Falls on Sept. 18.
“If we get through Week 1 and then have three home games in a row, that’s really an opportunity for us to get in a groove and roll into the second half of the season,” Aguglia said. “The schedule really works out well for us in that respect.”
The playoffs begin Oct. 2, and the championship is slated for Oct. 9.
EARLY APPROACH
While the three consecutive home games are an appealing part of Plattsburgh’s schedule, the North Stars will focus on Watertown first.
“It’s always good to have a good start and get that first win in,” Rottier said. “That’s a great way to set the tone and have momentum going into our three home games in a row.”
Getting a win in Week 1 could propel Plattsburgh to a hot start that continues, but regardless of the outcome, Aguglia said he wants to see the team build a foundation that can lead to positive results as the season progresses.
“Our team speed is going to be key,” Aguglia said. “We are going to play fast, and sometimes speed can create a lot of problems if you have it on defense, and it can create a lot of opportunities if you have it on offense.
“We need to take advantage of that on both sides of the ball. We need to put these guys in positions to succeed with their speed. That’s our job as a coaching staff.”
Email Joey LaFranca:
Twitter: @JoeyLaFranca
Empire Football League Schedule
Week 1 (Aug. 7)
Glens Falls at Syracuse
Plattsburgh at Watertown
Week 2 (Aug. 14)
Glens Falls at Plattsburgh
Watertown at Syracuse
Week 3 (Aug. 21)
Syracuse at Plattsburgh
Watertown at Glens Falls
Week 4 (Aug. 28)
Syracuse at Glens Falls
Watertown at Plattsburgh
Week 5 (Sept. 4)
Bye
Week 6 (Sept. 11)
Glens Falls at Watertown
Plattsburgh at Syracuse
Week 7 (Sept. 18)
Plattsburgh at Glens Falls
Syracuse at Watertown
Week 8 (Sept. 25)
Bye
Week 9 (Oct. 2)
Semifinals
Week 10 (Oct. 9)
Championship
Roster
No. Name Pos
1 Tre Bucci WR/QB
3 Thomas Montanaro K
4 Lestyn Williams RB/LB
5 Troy Lawyer WR
7 Dawson Hough WR
9 Eddie Mullis WR/QB
12 Jack Goldsmith WR
14 Dominic Bordeau QB
15 Joel Castro-Lozano RB/WR
17 Brandon St. John DB
20 Colin Harris DB
21 Zachary Raymond RB
22 Nick Tkacz DB
25 Connor Recore DB
31 Tyler Langley DB
32 Josh Nephew LB
42 DJ Barber DB
43 Kyle Mcgrain LB
44 Dan O’Meara DE
45 Eric LaBier FB/LB
50 J.T. Deon DE
52 Tim Miller DL
54 Zachary Rottier DE/LB
55 Jon Farrell LB
56 Nicholas Embry OL
63 Jacob Gibeau OL
65 John Dubuc OL
72 Cody Hartle OL
73 Kelsey Lenney NT
78 Heydan Head OL
79 Calvin Marshall OL
80 Jordan Bashaw WR
83 Sean Dixon WR
84 Gavin Noonan TE
85 Henry Sanche TE
88 Anthony Pasculo TE
89 Eric Oakes DE
90 Mike Thwaits DL
95 Thomas McDevitt DL
Coaches
Scott Aguglia
Adam Frennier
Brandon Keleher
Jim Carlson
