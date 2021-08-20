North Stars hope to smash bad start against Syracuse

PLATTSBURGH — Week 3 is redemption week for the Plattsburgh North Stars.
After two consecutive losses to open the season, the North Stars (0-2) hope to get back on track when they host the Syracuse Smash (1-1) at 7 p.m. Saturday at Beekmantown.
So far for Plattsburgh, the results are nowhere to be found, but there have been moments of positivity that coach Scott Aguglia and the North Stars hope to make more of a consistent nature.
“We have talked about what we needed to do in practice,” Aguglia said. “Everyone seems to understand and be on board, and that’s all we can ask for.”
The Smash bounced back from a 20-18 loss to Glens Falls with a 28-16 win over Watertown last weekend to enter their matchup against Plattsburgh with some momentum.
“They have some athletes on both sides of the football,” Aguglia said. “Their quarterback is very athletic. They like to spread you out and either run up through or make some quick passes.
“They don’t have anything we have not seen before. On defense, they run a basic four-man front, so from what we have seen, there’s not too much that should catch us by surprise.”
While the North Stars focus on Syracuse this week, Plattsburgh also put a lot of attention on itself in an effort to address defensive lapses that have plagued the North Stars early this season.
In a 34-7 loss to Glens Falls in Week 2, Plattsburgh surrendered 16 rushing yards, but its biggest defensive issues have centered on pass coverage.
The North Stars allowed 293 yards in the air against the Greenjackets and were the victims of passing touchdowns of 25, 44 and 53 yards.
Plattsburgh saw a similar trend in a 34-7 loss to Watertown in Week 1.
“We sit back and realize, on defense at least, that if we stop giving up big plays, we will be in these ballgames,” Aguglia said. “It’s all about the big plays and miscommunications we are having and recovering. Guys are not realizing where they are supposed to be at times. We should have a lot less of those types of mistakes going forward.”
A theme for the North Stars through two weeks has been trying to get their younger and older players to mesh.
Everyone on the team realizes this will take some time, but since the wins have not been there the first few weeks, that has made the process a bit more frustrating.
Aguglia said there has been a heightened sense of commitment from his group and hopes the defense as well as offense can find its rhythm against the Smash.
Plattsburgh generated a balanced offensive attack against Glens Falls with 135 yards on the ground and 130 more in the air.
The North Stars have scored only 14 points this season, however, and hope to convert on more drives.
“On offense, we just have to capitalize on chances,” Aguglia said.
“We have moved the ball. We just have to be successful in the red zone. We also can’t have penalties that kill our drives. We have to be focusing on those mental things on both sides of the football. We don’t have to make big changes personnel wise. We just have to clean things up on both sides of the ball.”
