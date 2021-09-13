North Stars fall 28-0 to Syracuse

SYRACUSE — A shorthanded Plattsburgh North Stars squad ran out of gas in Syracuse.
The North Stars (1-4) dropped a 28-0 decision to the Syracuse Smash (2-3), Saturday, in Empire Football League play.
Plattsburgh traveled with just 26 players down to the game, as much of its roster could not make the trip due to work and family commitments.
“We had guys playing all kinds of positions,” North Stars coach Scott Aguglia said. “Family commitments, work and otherwise got the best of us. I still loved the energy of the guys who made the trip.”
The Smash held a 12-0 lead in the fourth quarter before increasing their lead late in the contest.
Plattsburgh lost two players to injury in the first half and finished with 24 players.
“I am really proud of the spirit and fight they had,” Aguglia said. “By the time you get to the middle of the fourth quarter, it’s pretty reasonable for guys to get tired out. At this level, guys are not expected to play both ways with 15-minute quarters. It’s a long game.”
The North Stars defeated the Smash, 6-0, in Week 3 but could not get much going on offense this time around and sputtered on defense.
Aguglia said it was just a matter of Syracuse getting the better of Plattsburgh the second time around.
Next up for the North Stars will be a visit to Glens Falls this Saturday at 7 p.m. to close out the regular season.
“On the bright side, we learned a lot about a lot of different football players in Syracuse,” Aguglia said. “There are guys who proved to me they can be in certain spots that we may have not considered them for otherwise.
“We are hoping to have better numbers with our trip down to Glens Falls this weekend.”
