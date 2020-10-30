PLATTSBURGH — Championships create memories that last forever.
The memories from the Plattsburgh North Stars 2010 Empire Football League title run, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary this month, is still fresh in the minds of many.
On Oct. 9, 2010, the North Stars defeated the Watertown Red and Black, 13-10, in front of a gigantic crowd at Plattsburgh High School's football field for their first league crown.
The victory was anything but easy, but the hardships Plattsburgh went through during the game, highlighted by key defensive stops at the end, made it even sweeter.
Ken Stay's go-ahead touchdown pass to Trevor St. Clair in the fourth quarter paired with field goals of 40 and 42 yards from Mitch Ryder helped carry the North Stars past Watertown.
A BIT OF REVENGE
Right from the start, this was the matchup Pat Keleher's Plattsburgh squad wanted in the championship.
In the 2009 EFL title game, the North Stars fell to the Red and Black, 6-0.
The script flipped in 2010, however, as Plattsburgh clinched the regular season title with a 21-7 victory against Watertown before meeting a month later in the final.
Throughout the entire season, and even in the years leading up to the championship run, the North Stars program was building.
"We had a lot of great guys who were very committed to the game and to the North Stars program," Keleher said. "When I took over the team a couple years prior, I stressed to the guys how I wanted them to be giving everything they had at our practices and how the preparation was just as important as the game play.
"The guys bought in, and that was huge."
EARLY IN THE GAME
Ryder put Plattsburgh ahead early with 5:49 gone in regulation with a 40-yard blast, but after losing early momentum, the Red and Black fought back.
A bit of controversy led to Watertown gaining the upper hand in the second quarter.
A blatant Red and Black incompletion was ruled a catch and set Watertown up for its first touchdown of the game.
A few plays later after the incorrect call, the Red and Black's Brian Williams scored on a 3-yard dash just over a minute into the second quarter, and at the 11:46 mark, Nate McKeever kicked a field goal to put Watertown ahead 10-3.
Just like that, the Red and Black had put up 10 unanswered points.
"The blown call had us a bit rattled and fazed and certainly did not help matters," Keleher said. "They gashed us the play after that, and all of a sudden, they were in the end zone, and we were down."
HALFTIME
The North Stars went into halftime down by seven, but Keleher calmed his offense as well as the entire squad down.
Scoring just three points through two quarters had the Plattsburgh offense a bit deflated.
But in the second quarter, the North Stars showed moments where they had no problem getting the ball down the field.
The problem was they could not find the end zone.
"My message at halftime to the offense was to take a deep breath," Keleher said. "We showed we could successfully move the ball against Watertown. It was not going to be easy, but we could move the ball."
MAKING SOME CHANGES
A couple adjustments on the offensive end, including moving Harry Rascoe to halfback and Elija Parks to fullback proved to be beneficial.
"We decided to go with a big backfield to start the game," Keleher said. "We went with Harry Rascoe at fullback. We had Elija Parks at fullback, but he had a broken hand, so he was just a blocking back.
"In the second half, we put Elija at fullback and Harry at halfback. Harry ran the ball hard and gave us some great runs."
As far as defense was concerned, Keleher had a plan that worked to perfection and held the Red and Black scoreless in the second half.
Containing Williams from getting out of the pocket and running was a focal point for the Plattsburgh defense.
Led by Donny Coolidge and Shane Racette, who Keleher considered two defensive MVP candidates for the North Stars in the game, Plattsburgh locked things down.
"Really what stands out for me, and I think a lot of the guys would agree, was how great the crowd was in that game," Racette said. "We fed off that as a defense, and that was one of the biggest crowds I ever played in front of. It was an amazing game, and the brotherhood we had on that team was amazing."
A couple simple schemes had the North Stars defense clicking throughout the second half.
"In the second half, we went big on first and second down with a heavyweight package," Keleher said. "If we got them to more than 3rd-and-5, we went with (Dan Marbut) and (Sinclair Babbie) on the ends and had a dime package and took the heavyweights out."
FIGHTING BACK
Ryder snipped Watertown's advantage to 10-6 with a 42-yard field goal midway through the third quarter, which set the table for a dramatic fourth.
Stay hit St. Clair for the go-ahead touchdown pass with 11 minutes remaining in the contest.
"That was one of the most well-rounded offenses I have ever seen and been a part of," Stay said. "We had a lot of confidence, and it was just really fun to work with all those guys."
Stay went on to say that the moments that followed the go-ahead touchdown were moments the entire team will never forget.
The Plattsburgh quarterback finished with nine competitions for 66 yards to go along with his touchdown pass.
St. Clair registered four catches for 32 yards, while Jordan Keleher caught three passes for 20 yards.
Chris Fish and Heath Geiser both snagged one seven-yard completion.
The North Stars rushing attack was led by Rascoe's 17 carries for 87 yards.
THE INTERCEPTION
After Plattsburgh took the lead, the Red and Black had two drives to either try and tie the score or go ahead.
Their first drive came to a halt when Racette picked off Williams to give the ball back to the North Stars and send the home crowd into a frenzy.
"They were pushing us back on that drive before the interception," Racette said. "We were a very proud defense, and an interception on that drive capped off a great moment.
"After the interception, I just remember it being so loud. I was lost in the moment with everyone."
After conservative play calling and keeping the ball on the ground on the ensuing possession, Plattsburgh gained great field position but ended up punting the ball away and setting up one last chance for Watertown.
THE KICK
With time winding down, the Red and Black managed to make it to the North Stars' 30-yard line and took a shot at the end zone on third down that fell incomplete.
That set the table for a game-tying field goal attempt from McKeever with 22 seconds left.
A lot of strategy ensued from there.
Keleher initially sent out a defensive unit that would be gunning for a block, but he had second thoughts about the decision and called timeout.
"If they could have pulled out and avoided the pressure, they may have waltzed into the end zone," Keleher said with a laugh. "I knew that was a possibility, so we went with a middle block with the guys in the inside instead."
So it all came down to this.
Anticipation grew as McKeever went back out to line up for the kick with less than a minute left.
The ball snapped, and Plattsburgh got the push it wanted up the middle.
Seconds later, the North Stars were celebrating.
THE END
McKeever's kick was pulled left, and Plattsburgh knew it was about to win the game.
"When the play happens, we all turned around and watched it go wide," said Racette, who was out on the field for that attempt. "Right when we saw that ball go wide, we knew we had the win.
"There are a number of us on that team that played in high school and then never played in college. For a lot of us, that EFL Championship was our Super Bowl."
Following the miss, there was a bit of shock as well as an overwhelming amount of joyous emotions from everyone on the North Stars.
"If I recall, I went right to my knees and was in disbelief when that kick went wide," Keleher said. "For the first time in our 20-year history, we were going to win this thing."
And after a kneel down on the following play, the mission was complete.
Plattsburgh was the EFL champion.
—
Plattsburgh 13, Watertown 10
Watertown 0 10 0 0 — 10
Plattsburgh 3 0 3 7 — 13
First Quarter
P- Ryder 40 kick, 5:49.
Second quarter
W- Williams 3 run (McKeever), 1:08.
W- McKeever field goal, 11:46.
Third quarter
P- Ryder 42 kick, 8:35
Fourth quarter
P- St. Clair pass from Stay, 4:00.
Individual statistics
Rushing
P- Rascoe 17-87, Blocker 3-18, Geiser 2-11, Stay 2-0. Totals: 24-116
W- Williams 14-67, TD, Brennan 26-113, Harkes 1-2. Totals: 41-182, TD.
Passing
P- Stay 9-17-0-66, TD.
W- Williams 4-11-1-73
Receiving
P- St. Clair 4-32, TD, Keleher 3-20, Fish 1-7, Geiser 1-7.
W- Meyers 3-66, Brennan, 1-7.
Email Joey LaFranca:
Twitter: @JoeyLaFranca
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.