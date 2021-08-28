North Stars aim to keep rolling against Watertown

BEEKMANTOWN — Momentum and revenge.
Those are the two themes for the Plattsburgh North Stars (1-2) as they welcome longtime rival Watertown (2-1) to Beekmantown at 7 p.m. today for an Empire Football League game.
The North Stars fell to the Red & Black, 34-7, in Week 1 and followed that performance with a 34-7 loss to Glens Falls in Week 2, but the narrative for Plattsburgh has changed since then.
Plattsburgh steered the ship back on track with a 6-0 defeat of Syracuse last weekend and hopes to continue heading in the right direction.
"When you win football games, you feel good about yourself," North Stars coach Scott Aguglia said. "We did it in a way by improving and fixing mental mistakes. When you can see your practice and your hard work pay off, everyone feels good about that. The guys felt real good about things."
Watertown used a tough, mobile quarterback duo of Kalon Jeter and Justin Stevenson to stick a fork in the North Stars with a 28-point second half that featured plenty of rushing yards by the Red & Black to open the season.
Now with a rejuvenated defense that features a balanced mix of younger and older players, the North Stars have a new confidence.
"Over the last couple weeks, we have been able to add some depth to our roster," Aguglia said. "We were lacking depth against Watertown. Having these guys come out with some experience helps a ton. We play in a summer football league. Having numbers is important, and I think we solved a lot of the problems we had on defense."
On the flip side, Plattsburgh's offense is still trying to find its groove.
The North Stars have scored just 20 points all season, struggling to capitalize in the red zone and having to settle for field goals or turning the ball over on downs.
"There's no mistake that we have had success moving the football, but we are selling out short of the end zone, and we don't want that," Aguglia said. "We have solved a lot of our problems on defense, so now we can hopefully fix a lot of our problems on offense. The nice thing is we know we can, and it's very manageable things to fix."
The Watertown matchup will mark the last of the regular season before Plattsburgh wraps up the season with visits to Glens Falls and Syracuse.
Local PAL football players will also have a fun opportunity to wear their jerseys and attend the game for free and also enjoy some halftime festivities still in the works.
All teams in the EFL make the playoffs this season, but the North Stars want to focus on improving from week to week as they aim for a solid playoff run and, potentially, a championship.
"The bottom line is we want to win the football game, but we really are focusing on continuing to improve on a week-to-week basis," Aguglia said. "As long as we start to find our groove come playoff time, we know we will be in a good spot, and we have shown so far that this football team is getting better from week to week."
Email Joey LaFranca:
Twitter: @JoeyLaFranca
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.