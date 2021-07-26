North Country Soccer League playoffs set

Plattsburgh Nuts' Connor O'Neill battles Team Lake Placid's Bailey VanArman for a loose ball during a North Country Soccer League game, Monday, in Plattsburgh. The Nuts defeated Lake Placid, 8-1. Goal scorers were not available at press time. This game concluded the regular season. The league quarterfinals are set for Wednesday as the Saranac Lake Storm face 4th Ward F.C., and Lake Placid plays Kavanaugh Realty. Both games are set for 6:30 p.m.. (Joey LaFranca/Staff Photo)

The Plattsburgh Nuts defeated Team Lake Placid, 8-1, Monday in North Country Soccer League play.

This game concluded the regular season. Goal scorers were not available at press time.

The league quarterfinals are set for Wednesday, as the Saranac Lake Storm face 4th Ward F.C., and Lake Placid plays Kavanaugh Realty.

Both games are set for 6:30 p.m..

The Nuts and Chazy Orchards received a first-round bye and advanced directly to the semifinals.

