North Country Soccer League playoffs set

Plattsburgh Nuts' Connor O'Neill battles Team Lake Placid's Bailey VanArman for a loose ball during a North Country Soccer League game, Monday, in Plattsburgh. The Nuts defeated Lake Placid, 8-1. Goal scorers were not available at press time. This game concluded the regular season. The league quarterfinals are set for Wednesday as the Saranac Lake Storm face 4th Ward F.C., and Lake Placid plays Kavanaugh Realty. Both games are set for 6:30 p.m.. (Joey LaFranca/Staff Photo)