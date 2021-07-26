North Country Soccer League playoffs set

The Plattsburgh Nuts defeated Team Lake Placid, 8-1, Monday in North Country Soccer League play.
This game concluded the regular season. Goal scorers were not available at press time.
The league quarterfinals are set for Wednesday, as the Saranac Lake Storm face 4th Ward F.C., and Lake Placid plays Kavanaugh Realty.
Both games are set for 6:30 p.m..
The Nuts and Chazy Orchards received a first-round bye and advanced directly to the semifinals.
