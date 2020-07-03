North Country Soccer League schedule set

CHAZY — The North Country Men's Soccer League will begin play Monday.

Following a recent announcement from New York state, youth and adult recreational soccer was deemed one of the sports OK'd to begin games July 6.

Under current guidelines, it is deemed "moderate-risk."

There will be five teams playing in this year's league.

All games will be played at 6:30 p.m. at Chazy Recreation Park.

A full schedule is listed below.

Monday, July 6

Orchards vs. Nuts

Wednesday, July 8

Happy Pike vs. Giroux's

Friday, July 10

4th Ward vs. Nuts

Monday, July 13

Orchards vs. Happy Pike

Wednesday, July 15

Giroux's vs. Nuts

Friday, July 17

Orchards vs. 4th Ward

Monday, July 20

4th Ward vs. Giroux's

Wednesday, July 22

Orchards vs. Giroux's

Friday, July 24

Nuts vs. Happy Pike

Monday, July 27

Happy Pike vs. 4th Ward

Wednesday, July 29

Quarterfinals

No. 4 seed vs. No. 5 seed

Friday, July 31

Semifinal

No. 2 seed vs. No. 3 seed

Monday, Aug. 3

Semifinal

No. 1 seed vs. No. 4 seed

Friday, Aug. 7

Championship

