CHAZY — The North Country Men's Soccer League will begin play Monday.
Following a recent announcement from New York state, youth and adult recreational soccer was deemed one of the sports OK'd to begin games July 6.
Under current guidelines, it is deemed "moderate-risk."
There will be five teams playing in this year's league.
All games will be played at 6:30 p.m. at Chazy Recreation Park.
A full schedule is listed below.
—
Monday, July 6
Orchards vs. Nuts
Wednesday, July 8
Happy Pike vs. Giroux's
Friday, July 10
4th Ward vs. Nuts
Monday, July 13
Orchards vs. Happy Pike
Wednesday, July 15
Giroux's vs. Nuts
Friday, July 17
Orchards vs. 4th Ward
Monday, July 20
4th Ward vs. Giroux's
Wednesday, July 22
Orchards vs. Giroux's
Friday, July 24
Nuts vs. Happy Pike
Monday, July 27
Happy Pike vs. 4th Ward
Wednesday, July 29
Quarterfinals
No. 4 seed vs. No. 5 seed
Friday, July 31
Semifinal
No. 2 seed vs. No. 3 seed
Monday, Aug. 3
Semifinal
No. 1 seed vs. No. 4 seed
Friday, Aug. 7
Championship
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.