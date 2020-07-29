North Country Men's Soccer League playoffs set

CHAZY — The playoffs have arrived in the North Country Men's Soccer League.
The quarterfinal stage begins today with Happy Pike taking on 4th Ward F.C. in the 4-5 matchup at 6:30 p.m. today at Chazy Recreation Park.
4th Ward F.C. topped Happy Pike, 4-3, Monday in the final game of the regular season to solidify a rematch in the playoffs.
The playoffs continue Friday when Giroux's takes on the Plattsburgh Nuts in the 2-3 semifinal showdown.
Chazy Orchards awaits the 4-5 quarterfinal winner for the second semifinal Monday, Aug. 3.
Both semifinals as well as the championship, which is to be played Thursday, Aug. 6, will start at 6:30 p.m.
MONDAY
4TH WARD F.C. 4
HAPPY PIKE 3
Alex Price scored twice, and Adam Goldfarb and Austin Tetreault both tallied once to propel 4th Ward F.C. to a win.
Gabe Huchro made seven saves in his first start for the winners.
"Gabe Huchro stepped into the net for the first time this season and was huge for the squad, making a lot of clutch saves and helping us preserve the win," 4th Ward captain Kyle Erickson said.
With Happy Pike facing a 4-1 deficit with a bit more than 25 minutes to go in the match, Josh Barriere buried goals at the 18:51 and 33:46 marks to bring his team to within one of evening the score, but 4th Ward F.C. prevented an equalizer from finding the back of the net.
Price's second goal of the match sandwiched Barriere's two goals when he tallied with 25:37 gone in the second half, which proved to be the game-winner.
Mika Amirov scored Happy Pike's lone goal in the first half, and Ben Norcross made four stops against 4th Ward F.C.
—
4th Ward F.C. 4, Happy Pike 3
Happy Pike 1 2 — 3
4th Ward 2 2 — 4
First half- 1, 4W, Goldfarb (Brockway), 13:12. 2, HP, Amirov (Guay), 17:44. 3, 4W, Tetreault (PK), 28:45.
Second half- 4, 4W, Price (Tetreault), 10:34. 5, HP, Hicks (Josh Barriere), 18:51. 6, 4W, Price, 25:37. 7, HP, Josh Barriere, 33:46.
Shots- Happy Pike 10, 4th Ward 8.
Saves- Huchro, 4W, 7. Norcross, HP, 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.