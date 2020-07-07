North Country Men's Soccer League begins season

CHAZY — The sports world has remained dormant for quite some time, but things are starting to come back to life.
The North Country Men's Soccer League started up Monday in accordance with New York state guidelines that permitted soccer and other various "moderate-risk" and "low-risk" sports to get underway July 6.
Chazy Orchards started off the season in a positive way with a 3-0 shutout of Plattsburgh Nuts at Chazy Recreation Park.
Sabou Tidjani recorded a hat trick in the match, scoring twice in the first half and adding one insurance goal in the second.
Nate Boule recorded assists on all three of Tidjani's goals.
Orchards grabbed momentum midway through the first half when Tidjani's first two scores came at the 18:37 and 27:12 marks.
"Sabou Tidjani and Nate Boule dominated the play up top for Orchards with them connecting on all three goals, meanwhile Matt Ormsby and Craig Botten were defensive stalwarts in the back shutting down the opposition leading to the shutout. Ormsby has been one of the top players in the league for years and continues to get better with age," Chazy captain Brett Giroux said.
Keagen Briggs posted a clean sheet in the Orchards' nets with four stops, while Dawson Pellerin turned away five shots for the Nuts.
"Plattsburgh Nuts are a new team this season and were very impressive in their first-ever game," Giroux said. "Pellerin made some stellar saves in net for them.
"Overall players had to shake off the rust after a long layoff, but everyone was happy to be back on the pitch."
—
Chazy Orchards 3, Plattsburgh Nuts 0
Plattsburgh 0 0 — 0
Chazy 2 1 — 3
First half- 1, C, Tidjani (Boule), 18:37. 2, C, Tidjani (Boule), 27:12.
Second half- 3, C, Tidjani (Boule), 14:33.
Shots- Chazy 8, Plattsburgh 4.
Saves- Pellerin, P, 5. Briggs, C, 4.
