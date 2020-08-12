North Country Golf Club to host junior tourney

CHAMPLAIN — The North Country Golf Club will be hosting the next generation of the region’s golfers this weekend.
The Ron Roberts Memorial Junior Golf Tournament will hold its second annual “junior” event, dividing the competition between three divisions: ages 10 to 12, ages 13 to 15 and ages 16 to 19.
Matt Fredette, a tournament organizer and coach of the Northeastern Clinton Central School golf team, hopes that the tournament will be able to help grow the game among North Country youth.
“I really feel like once you play, most of the time, you’ll love it,” Fredette said. “All the friendships I’ve made through golf, and experiences I’ve had, I want the kids to have a shot at that.”
TOURNAMENT
The tournament was the brainchild of Fredette and some fellow local golf coaches, Cody Roberts of Saranac Central and Rusty Bigelow of Plattsburgh High.
The group named the tournament after former longtime owner of Riley Ford in Chazy, Ron Roberts, who was a member of North Country Golf Club while Fredette was growing up playing there, he said.
“I wanted to name it after him because he was really good for me growing up,” Fredette said.
HEALTH PRECAUTIONS
While planning for this year’s tournament was complicated some by the COVID-19 pandemic, the event will go on with some precautions in place.
All participants will be walking the course, so cart sanitizing won’t be an issue, Fredette said, and participants will be asked to stay socially distant.
Masks will also be worn at the day-of registration that starts at 11 a.m., Fredette said, which will take place outside the clubhouse.
The course is also complying with state laws about no rakes in bunkers and not touching the flag sticks on greens, according to Fredette.
LOW ENTRY FEES
Junior members of the North Country Golf Club can play in the tournament for free, while non-members can play for $10.
Entry includes the round of golf, an entry gift and a chance to win prizes.
Among those prizes will be trophies for the second and first place golfers in each age bracket and “Champion” t-shirts for those winners.
THANKS
Fredette wanted to thank the Chazy Riley Ford, and specifically, Joy VanLeuvan, Ron Roberts’ daughter, for their support of the tournament, including purchasing all of the gifts and trophies for the golfers.
“It was awesome that they basically said, ‘Hey, whatever you need for the kids, we’ll get,’” Fredette said.
And he also wanted to thank course manager Andy Fisher for helping set up the tournament and keeping the costs low to hopefully encourage a higher turnout.
“We thought maybe we’d only get a few kids the first year, but we ended up getting close to 30,” Fredette said. “We’re just hoping to have it grow by a bit each year.”
Those wishing to register ahead of the day of the tournament can email Fredette at mfredette@nccscougar.org.
Email Ben Watson:
Twitter: @BenWatsonPR
