PLATTSBURGH — North Country bowlers returning to North Bowl Lanes were greeted with a new socially distant normal on Monday.
The bowling center, which had been closed since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March, had taken some time to plan out its reopening after getting the greenlight from New York State on Aug. 24.
That was done primarily to make sure school and college reopenings would not result in an uptick of coronavirus cases, according to co-owner John Munson.
“We didn’t want to bring our employees off of unemployment and everything, and then have a resurgence make us have to lay everyone off again.”
NEW ADDITIONS
To get going again, the bowling center added plastic curtains between each lane, socially distanced the tables and chairs at lanes and in the restaurant and added hand sanitizing stations all around the building.
The plastic dividers between lanes allowed the center to utilize every lane, Munson said, a crucial factor for the business’ survival.
“Without leagues, we wouldn’t have opened,” Munson said. “With every other lane, we wouldn’t have been able to do leagues.”
When customers arrive, they will pay at the main desk like usual, but will also receive their shoes and house ball, if needed, at the same time.
Masks are required when playing, but can be removed when seated at the lane or in the center’s restaurant, which is operating at half capacity.
Lanes will be limited to five people per lane, with no spectators allowed for leagues, Munson said.
The four lanes behind the main desk have been closed and are being used to hold all of the center’s house balls.
CLEANING MEASURES
When customers finish bowling, they simply have to leave the balls and shoes at their lane, Munson added.
All balls and shoes will be sanitized after each use, as will the chairs, ball return, score table and any other parts of each lane that may have been touched.
Munson said that North Bowl was lucky in that they had always stressed cleaning with their staff, just that it will be much more thorough and frequent than before.
The biggest challenge, he said, has been preparing to have enough wait staff ready, as there will be no walk up service allowed at the restaurant or snack bar, meaning that all of the lanes will need to be staffed by servers.
“The first week we’re OK, but the second week, we’re in a crunch to find people,” Munson said.
CUSTOMERS
North Bowl expects the night leagues will be down some, but won’t take too much of a hit.
The day leagues with a lot of senior citizens in them will likely take a bigger hit, Munson said, due to many of their members being in the age range to be high-risk for complications or death related to COVID-19.
The center isn’t taking reservations this week, but will start taking them next week, Munson said.
Lane reservations will be based on time, not by game, with 15-minute delays between each one to allow for sanitizing.
While he was sure there would be some bugs to work out, Munson said he was confident in the plan that North Bowl has laid out, and is hoping for the best.
“I think we have done everything we can to make this place as safe as we possibly can; for people to come back, they have to get in their car and be able to say, ‘You know, that wasn’t too bad, I felt safe,’” Munson said. “If they come in here in the first week and we’ve dropped the ball, they’re not coming back.”
