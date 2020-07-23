'NO TIMETABLE': North Bowl waiting to determine reopening process, practicality

PLATTSBURGH — While many businesses around the state reopened with restrictions in Phase 4 of the state’s COVID-19 reopening plan, bowling alleys like North Bowl Lanes are still among the businesses still waiting on the green light.
“We kinda thought that we were going to be in Phase 4,” said John Munson, part-owner of the Plattsburgh bowling alley. “‘They’ve given us no timetable.”
The business closed March 16, and not much has been done inside other than an all-around cleaning, including mopping all the lanes and gutters and getting the carpets cleaned.
The alley has all of what Munson thinks will be required in terms of sanitizing equipment, he said, but is still waiting to get detailed guidelines from the state on what will be required.
If restrictions like those currently in place for restaurants, like 50 percent capacity, or social distancing by bowling on every other lane are among the guidelines for any extended period of time, Munson is unsure of how realistic reopening will be.
“For them to open us at 25 or 50 percent, I feel we’re better just to be closed,” Munson said. “You can’t make money at that.”
And North Bowl Lanes knows that, Munson said, because July and August normally only bring in 25 to 40 percent of the business that they see in the fall and winter, and the alley normally loses money those months.
“If the state says every other lane, that takes leagues out of play, that takes group outings out of play, it takes fundraisers out of play,” Munson said. “We know where our expenses have to be. If we can’t get our expenses under that line at 25 or 50 percent (capacity), there’s no way to make money.”
For that reason, Munson said, North Bowl Lanes may stay closed for a while past any eventual state-wide reopening, depending on what eventual protocols come along.
“When we do get the guidelines, we’ll probably take a week or two to look everything over and crunch the numbers to see if we can make it work to break even and make a little bit of money.” Munson said.
If reopening guidelines come soon, Munson said that the “perfect scenario” would be having a three- or four-week test run before fall leagues begin, during which the alley would do everything that they think is going to help make people more comfortable, and put out questionnaires about how North Bowl could improve.
“We’re going to have to go by what the state mandates,” Munson said. “We definitely want to keep everyone safe.”
That will likely include things like having customers leave shoes and balls at lanes to be sanitized when they finish a game, as well as cleaning the table and chair areas at each lane between uses.
While North Bowl will be able to cut some expenses in the event of a reopening, it won’t be as simple as it is for some other businesses.
“When you’re a restaurant, you can order half the food you would normally to cut your expenses,” Munson said. “For us, if we have 15 people in here or 500 people in here, we’re running the full air conditioning, all the lights, and all of our regular utilities are the same.”
Munson is glad that New York, as a state, appears to be heading in a good direction in terms of COVID-19 cases, but is hoping it will continue to trend that way.
“It does scare us, when you see what’s happening in other states,” Munson said. “If we have another spike here, and we start over (with lockdowns), it could be the first of the (new) year before we open.”
