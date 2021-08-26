MALONE — Hit the ice, skate around and leave with a smile.
That's what the New York Rangers' Learn to Play program strives to achieve.
The Malone Minor Hockey Association will have a chance to learn what the program is all about and reap the benefits.
Malone has partnered with the Rangers to hold 10 clinics for up to 60 participants each time beginning Nov. 7 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Malone Civic Center for hockey players between the ages of 4 and 9 years old who are just starting out and learning the game.
The sessions will take place on Sundays and run through most of January 2022.
"It's good to go, and we are so excited," said Matthew Jones, president of the Malone Minor Hockey Association. "I reached out to them, and it only took about two hours for them to get back to me. They were so accommodating and excited to help us, and we were able to set this all up fairly quickly."
STARS ON ICE
A fascinating aspect to this program is how participants have a chance to take the ice with former Rangers, such as Adam Graves, Stefan Matteau, Colton Orr, Glenn Anderson and Brian Mullen.
These former pros go all around to various program sites in New York, Connecticut and New Jersey to make guest appearances and be with the kids as they participate.
"It's the best program I have ever been part of," said Mullen, who played with the Rangers from 1987 to 1991 and spent 11 years in the National Hockey League. "For me, it gives me the feeling of giving back to all those people who helped me in my career and growing up and learning the game of hockey."
Just in the past year, Mullen said he has been all over, visiting 40 to 50 rinks. It's too soon to know if Mullen will be at Malone, but he said it's possible.
"I know they send me all over the place, so there is a good chance I could be up there," Mullen said.
The total cost to participate in sessions is $295, which includes the chance to take part in all drills and, more notably, provides hockey gear from head to toe.
Those interested can register by visiting learntoplay.nhl.com/locations/rangers/.
"We really have been able to start building youth hockey pretty well here, and we think this will be a great tool for us to use moving forward, and to be with the Rangers and all that the program offers, it's tough to beat," Jones said.
LEARNING THE GAME
The program starts with the basics, as participants will learn how to skate and then have other facets of the game, such as shooting, passing and stick-handling, incorporated.
"I learned on roller skates, and to watch kids' progress is probably the most exciting thing for me and all the counselors because on Day 1, 90% of them have a tough time skating, and by Week 3, they are flying around the rink," Mullen said.
Jones noted how the Malone minors will benefit from this opportunity and help build up the program that has over 300 members across all its age levels.
"To see one of these Ranger alumni at one of these skates would be really exciting for our kids, their parents and everyone involved in our program," Jones said. "It will hopefully help get them to fall in love with the game."
In addition to building a foundation for what is hopefully a long hockey career, getting to see some Rangers' alumni never is a bad thing either and a tremendous draw for Learn to Play.
"I don't know if we give the kids that much of a thrill," Mullen said with a laugh. "They know we are Rangers, but the parents might get a bigger thrill from seeing us rather than the kids."
ULTIMATE GOAL
With so many rinks in the northeast taking part in the Learn to Play initiative, Jones said he hopes Malone can do the same.
"This program is for kids who have never played hockey before and is their first step," Jones said. "We hope it's the first step of many."
For Mullen and other Rangers' alumni who help with Learn to Play, they want potential participants to realize this is more than just a camp where you can meet some former pro hockey players.
It's a place where you can truly learn the fundamentals of hockey at what Mullen said is a reasonable cost.
"If people are interested in it and just looking to start their kid in hockey, it's a good way to start it without spending a whole lot of money and getting your kid the right training on the ice," Mullen said.
"When you start your kids in hockey, the first thing you want them to do is to leave with a smile on their face, and I can guarantee with the Learn to Play program, they will leave with a smile on their faces."
