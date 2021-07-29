Moravec records ace on $5,000 prize hole

PORT KENT — Todd Moravec scored his first hole-in-one on the par-3 seventh in the 16th annual Mark & Pearlie Rabin Memorial Golf Tournament held at Harmony Golf Club in Port Kent, Wednesday.
What made it more exciting was that the seventh hole was the $5,000-prize hole sponsored by Shumway Insurance. Witnessing the ace were teammates Josee Larochelle, Magen Renadette and Chris Renadette.
Other prizes in the tournament were “Closest to the Pin” winners Alan Walker (4 feet, 11 inches) and Carolee Smith (3 feet, 10 inches); Longest Putt winners Barry Whitman (25 feet, 3 inches) and Cindy McCarty (23 feet, 8 inches); and Longest Drive winners Stan Kusalonis and Josee Larochelle. The Shumway Insurance 35-foot sledgehammer putting contest winner was Jeremy Ballard.
The teams with the five lowest scores were: 44 - Stan’s Scratch Golfers (S. Kusalonis, T. Marshall, J. VanValkenburg, K. VanValkenburg), 47 – Walker’s Knee Knockers (J.Walker, A. Walker, A. Griffin, D. Vivian), 48 - Kevin’s Backspins (K. Kilkeary Sr., K. Kilkeary Jr., J. Kelly, Z. Myers), 49 – Winterbottom’s Whiffers PM (B. Winterbottom, K. Frenyea, R. Perales, L. Harney), 50 - Winterbottom’s Whiffers AM (B. Winterbottom, K. Frenyea, R. Perales, L. Harney), 50 – Mihalyi’s Mallets (C. Mihalyi, T. Zellar, T. Zedick, D. Mason), 50 – Rick’s Sticks (R. Dumas, G. Hayes, T. Pierson, D. Kokes), and 50 – Titherington’s Titaniums (J. Titherington, R. Dergham-Titherington, C. Carpenter, S. Carpenter).
All proceeds of the 16th Annual Mark & Pearlie Rabin Memorial Golf Tournament go to the Plattsburgh College Foundation endowment set up to provide scholarships for SUNY Plattsburgh marketing majors.
“This year’s tournament is expected to add approximately $7,500 to the endowment,” stated tournament director Nancy Church, “which means that as the endowment grows, more and more scholarships will be awarded to our deserving students.”
For more information, please contact Dr. Nancy Church at churchnj@plattsburgh.edu or (518)-564-4169.
