Mitchell's pitching, Petrashune's power lead Roos

PLATTSBURGH — Donnie Mitchell turned in a pitching gem this past weekend, while Seth Petrashune's late inning blast gained The KC North 12U Roos a doubleheader split over The Half Moon Mariners in Clifton Park.
Mitchell pitched a complete game, scattering three hits over six innings, while fanning eight and walking one.
Not to be outdone, Halfmoon ace Max Palermo also went this distance, giving up two hits over six innings while striking out 13.
To lead off the fifth, Alix Perras worked a 10-pitch at-bat into a walk, Seth Petrashune followed up by blasting a 1-2 pitch deep over the right field fence to give the Roos a 2-1 lead, which would end up being the final score.
Game 2 was also a close contest, with Halfmoon coming out on top, 4-3. Logan Cleary led the Roos with two hits, while Petrashune added another dinger on the day.
Sam Bingel, Kalib Smith, Novak Jarus and Brady Blair tallied one hit apiece.
