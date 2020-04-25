PLATTSBURGH — Many young basketball players usually work on their games this time of year and take part in various AAU tournaments, but because of COVID-19, that's not the case.
AAU Basketball temporarily suspended all its events nationwide March 12, and publicized Friday on its Twitter account that the organization "will begin to evaluate lifting the temporary suspension of AAU events in certain parts of the country (May 1)."
Locally, the Northern Border Rampage, headed by Steve LePage and Roger Long, has yet to truly get its season underway in any fashion but will be ready to go when allowed.
"It would be terrific getting these kids back to doing stuff and seeing them get to play again," LePage said. "I think they will appreciate it a lot more, too, because we have this big void right now we are all trying to fill."
ON HOLD
The Rampage were scheduled to have registration for the season March 15 but have put sign-ups on hold until further notice.
As far as the number of teams Northern Border has this year depends on registration numbers.
The Rampage have had as many as 14 teams certain seasons at various age levels for boys and girls.
"It varies year to year, but once we can actually get going, whenever that time may be, we will get things going quickly and have a better idea of what we are offering," Long said. "There's just too many unknowns right now."
CANCELED EVENTS
Originally, the Rampage were set to co-host 2020 Fury Club Tournament Events March 21-22, April 4-5 and May 9-10 at local Plattsburgh area courts.
The first two tournaments were canceled, while the third scheduled event is highly unlikely to take place.
"When we host tournaments, we would have a lot of people come and stay overnight and talk about how great Plattsburgh is and how great it was to come to the tournament, so not having these events is tough," LePage said.
"To have people from places like Vermont, Massena, Rochester and Albany come up to the North Country, it's great for our tournament and also great for the Plattsburgh area and businesses."
TOURNAMENTS STILL AHEAD
While nothing is confirmed, there are tournaments scheduled for the weekends of June 13-14 and July 25-26 in Plattsburgh.
According to AAU's official statement, "This first phase of re-opening AAU event programming will only apply to select locales where and when it has been deemed safe to do so. And, strict requirements must be met before AAU event programming can restart."
Northern Border puts health and safety at the forefront.
"The biggest thing right now is making sure when we can get going that we can make sure everyone is safe and remains healthy," Long said.
"When we can get going again, it will be great for routines of everybody. I have had this sport for more than 40 years in some capacity, and I do miss it. It will be there when this is over."
BASKETBALL OPPORTUNITIES
The Rampage play in various tournaments throughout the year and offer players opportunities to play for $50 per tournament plus an additional fee for newcomers who need uniforms.
Both LePage and Long stressed most AAU expenses come from travel, which is why they make a concerted effort to host local tournaments.
Travis Gorham, who began to coach for the Rampage a season ago, discussed how AAU offers great opportunities and exposure to today's youth.
"I am getting up there in age, and having a shot of youthful influence is a great spark to have," Gorham said.
"It brings me back to my youthful AAU days, and I just want to allow AAU to have as great of an impact on today's kids as it did on me back in the day. If it was not for AAU, I probably would not have had the looks I got as far as basketball is concerned."
When the AAU season can get underway, Gorham will coach his daughter, Essynce, and a team consisting mostly of athletes in seventh and eighth grade.
AAU FAMILY
Gorham said he looks forward to getting this season underway and expanding upon the relationships he built last year with various players and their families.
The novel coronavirus put a damper on his excitement.
"I was looking forward to this season, and once this all came down, it was a shot to the heart," Gorham said. "It's not only the basketball for the kids. AAU basketball opens up a lot of doors for people. It brings in revenue to the city. It helps networking and allows for people to meet each other and coaches to share ideas."
As to when the Rampage can begin practice and compete is still unknown, but when the time comes, giving North Country athletes the chance to play a sport they love will motivate everyone involved.
"There's no travel, there's no interactions with the kids for the coaches and I think the kids miss interacting with each other on the court more than anything," LePage said.
"Normally with school, you would come home for an hour or two and then go right to practice for a couple hours, but there's a big void we are all looking to fill."
