Miners, Rockies sweep; A's, Cards split

LYON MOUNTAIN — Lyon Mountain rallied for two runs in the seventh to tie and plated four in the eighth to win a Champlain Valley Baseball League game, Sunday, 9-5.
Mitch Senecal (7IP, 3ER, 8K) and Bailey Cross (4.1IP, 4ER, 3K) started for their respective teams, but neither factored in the decision.
Logan Mathews struck out seven in 3.2 innings of scoreless relief to earn the win for the Miners.
Dominick Bordeau took over in the eighth for the Expos to take the loss.
Derek Marshall paced the Miners with two hits and two RBI, and Dominick Bordeau and Mitch Senecal had two hits each for the Expos.
In Game 2, the Miners took home a 13-2 win in five innings, using a crucial two-out rally in the third that featured six runs.
Ethan King allowed three hits in four innings to earn the win.
Matt Rivers allowed nine runs (3 earned) in taking the loss.
Keller Kowalowski, Kaden Kowalowski, Josh Juntunen and Bailey Cross had two hits for the Miners, with Keller diving in four runs.
Game 1
Miners 9, Expos 5 (8)
Miners 010 020 24 — 9 8 2
Expos 300 020 00 — 5 5 1
Cross, Mathews (5) and Kaden Kowalowski. Senecal, D. Bordeau (8) and D. Bordeau, M. Bordeau (8). Win-Mathews. Loss- D. Bordeau. 2B- Ke. Kowalowski (LM), Marshall (LM).
Game 2
Miners 13, Expos 2
Miners 106 24 — 13 12 0
Expos 100 01 — 2 4 3
King, Kaden Kowalowski (5) and Coty. Rivers, Harvey (5) and M. Bordeau. Win-King. Loss-Rivers. 2B-Pittell (LM), Cross (LM), Keller Kowlaowski (LM), M. Bordeau (E). Rivers, Harvey (5) and M. Bordeau.
4TH WARD CARDINALS 7, 4TH WARD A'S 6
4TH WARD A'S 11, 4TH WARD CARDINALS 3
PLATTSBURGH — It was a tale of two games between the two 4th Ward squads.
In Game 1, it was the Cardinals who came out on top.
Tom Neale recorded the pitching win, and Eric Rock picked up the two-inning save in which he allowed just one hit.
Alex Follmer and Kyle Erickson tied for a team-high two hits for the winners, and Joe Tolosky drove in two runs.
A. McPhail powered the A's with three hits, including a double, while C. Mosher and J. Suriel drove in two runs apiece.
Game 2 saw the A's flip the script, and they flipped it fast thanks to five runs in the first frame.
That was plenty for winning pitcher Carson McKinley to work with en route to his pitching victory. He allowed one earned run on six hits and four walks and struck out six.
D. McPhail had a team-high four hits, and Andrew Kramer plated a team-high four runs.
Stephen Peryea recorded two hits and scored twice for the Cardinals.
Game 1,
4th Ward Cardinals 7, 4th Ward A's 6
4WA 400 020 0 — 6 11 5
4WC 410 200 X — 7 7 2
O'Connell, Marion (5) and Carpenter. Neale, Rock (6) and Erickson. WP- Neale. LP- O'Connell. SV- Rock. 2B- McPhail (4WA), McKinley (4WA), Carpenter (4WA), Follmer (4WC), Rock (4WC).
Game 2
4th Ward A's 11, 4th Ward Cardinals 3
4WA 501 004 1 — 11 16 1
4WC 000 101 1 — 3 7 5
McKinley, Kramer (6) and Suriel. Rock, Whalen (5), Erickson (7) and Erickson, Whalen (7). 2B- Marion (4WA), Peryea (4WC).
CHAMPLAIN ROCKIES 10, JENN'S SMOKIN' HOT BORDER BANDITS 0
CHAMPLAIN ROCKIES 8, JENN'S SMOKIN' HOT BORDER BANDITS 1
CHAMPLAIN — The Rockies had it all working for them in both games of their twinbill against the Border Bandits.
Marcus Lefebvre finished with two hits and four runs batted in to set the tone in the first game, and Alex Lafountain was the winning pitcher.
Ty Vassar had a hit for the Border Bandits.
Game 2 was a bit closer but much of the same
Lefebvre had a team-high three base knocks, and Jamie Davison plated three runs.
D.J. Barber drew two walks to create some traffic on the basepaths, and he was also the winning pitcher, going the distance to allow five hits and one run.
—
Game 1
Rockies 10, Border Bandits 0
JBB 000 00 — 0 3 2
CRO 532 0X — 10 7 0
Game 2
Rockies 8, Border Bandits 1
JBB 000 001 0 — 1 5 2
CRO 320 003 X — 8 10 2
