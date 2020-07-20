Miner blasts walk-off homer to lift Clinton County

PLATTSBURGH — A dramatic finish is a great way to describe the Clinton County Mariners' latest victory.
In the bottom of the seventh inning with the game even at 5-all, Zach Miner, who was celebrating his birthday, stepped to the plate and socked a homer to center to send Clinton County home with a 6-5 win against the Champlain Mariners, of Vermont, in baseball action Saturday at Lefty Wilson Field.
"Coach (Bill) Hunt and myself both put a little pressure on him, telling him to hit a bomb and end the game," Clinton County manager Gary Duquette said. "He did just that, hitting a no-doubter to dead center field. It was awesome to watch, and I could not have been more happier for him."
The game ended with some drama, but Clinton County did not get there without some great efforts on the mound from Ryley O'Connell.
Austin Barnao started the game for Clinton County but had to be pulled in the first inning due to a sore arm, forcing Duquette to call on O'Connell to take the reins on the mound.
O'Connell ended up with the pitching win and struck out nine.
"Ryley has been the most consistent pitcher this program has had the last three seasons, and boy, did we need that," Duquette said. "He shut down a powerful lineup."
Clinton County found itself in a three-run hole after the first inning but slowly rallied back.
A three-run fifth frame evened the game at 5-all before Miner's walk-off blast.
Miner led Clinton County with two base knocks.
Clinton County 6, Champlain 5
Champlain 301 100 0 — 5 8 3
Clinton County 100 130 1 — 6 7 2
M. King, C. Bushey (4) and Brouilette. Barnao, R. O'Connell (1) and Paige, Rainville (6). WP- O'Connell. LP- C. Bushey. 2B- Ederton (CH). HR- Miner (CC), C. Brouilette (CH) and M. Roy (CH).
