McSweeney's wins Plattsburgh Baseball Club title

PLATTSBURGH — McSweeney's came out on top this season in the Plattsburgh Baseball Club championship, beating City Fire.
The league got out to a late start due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic but still managed to get in a summer season.
Team members of the league champions include Alex Duval, Evan Kay, Gabe Breyette, Brady Belton, Drew Vannatten, Mason Patnode, Andrew Curry, Parker Pratt, Connor Graves, Tyler Guay, Regan Dudyak, Matt Faville, Andrew Faville and Ethan Barnes. McSweeney's was coached by Eric Barnes and Spencer Graves.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.