McKinley stars in A's CVBL win

PLATTSBURGH — Have a day Carson McKinley.
McKinley blasted a two-run walk-off blast in the eighth inning to lift the 4th Ward A's to a 2-0 victory over the Mooers Smokin' Hots in Champlain Valley Baseball League action Sunday at South Acres Field.
That moment was a great one, but that just capped off a great day for McKinley who also pitched a complete game and fanned 19 batters.
Brayden LaValley recorded seven strikeouts for the Smokin' Hots.
GAME 2
4TH WARD A'S 11
MOOERS 6
There was plenty of offense for the A's, who piled up eight runs in the first inning and coasted to a win.
Wyatt Peck led 4th Ward with three singles, while Andrew Kramer, McKinley and Ryan Mascarenes all had two base knocks.
Ethan Garrand finished with two hits for the Smokin' Hots.
Brantley Marion earned the pitching win and fanned seven, while Rylee Hollister notched five strikeouts.
Both wins for 4th Ward marked the first official victories for John Zayas as manager of the team.
—
Game 1
4th Ward A's 2, Mooers 0
Mooers 000 000 00 — 0 3 0
4th Ward 000 000 02 — 2 5 3
B. Lavalley, Hollister (8) and Labarge. McKinley and Suriel. WP- McKinley. LP- LaValley. HR- McKinley.
Game 2
4th Ward A's 11, Mooers 6
Mooers 121 101 0 — 6 11 2
4th Ward 812 000 X — 11 12 4
Garrand, Vassar (1), Hollister (4) and Guerin. Kramer, Marion (3). WP- Marion. LP- Vassar.
GAME 1
MERON'S 6
LYON MOUNTAIN 4
LYON MOUNTAIN — Lyon Mountain built an early 3-0 lead on the strength of a Bailey Cross two-run double in the first inning and a Kaden Kowalowski triple in the third.
The Expos cut the lead to 3-2 in the fifth on a long two-run home run from Robby Knowles.
The Expos added four in the top of the sixth on RBI singles from Bryce Gautreau and Billy Davis, and a Dominick Bordeau fielders choice.
The Miners cut it to 6-4 in the bottom of the sixth on a Logan Mathews double, and Koty Smith sacrifice fly.
For the Miners, Kaden Kowalowski went 3-3, and Josh Juntunen added two hits.
Jeff Norton led the Expos with three hits.
GAME 2
LYON MOUNTAIN 8
MERON'S 6
The Expos got on the board in the first on a Robby Knowles' RBI single.
The Miners answered in the bottom of the first with a Cody Peryea manufactured run.
The Miners built a 3-1 lead in the third inning on a Kaden Kowalowski double and Josh Juntunen RBI single.
The Expos tied the game at 3-3 in the top of the fifth inning on Billy Davis RBI single and a Hunter Bell fielder’s choice.
The Miners answered with two in the bottom of the fifth on a Logan Mathews double and Kaden Kowalowski sacrifice fly.
The Expos took a 6-5 lead in the top of the sixth on a Matt Rivers double and a Mike Bordeau two-run double.
The Miners plated three in the bottom of the sixth on RBIs from Ethan King, Cody Peryea and Kaden Kowalowski.
Kowalowski and Bordeau finished the game with multiple hits.
—
Game 1
Meron's 6, Lyon Mountain 4
Expos 000 024 0 — 6 8 1
Miners 201 001 0 — 4 8 2
Davis and Bell. King and Kowalowski. WP-Davis. LP-King 2B- Cross (LM), Mathews (LM), Norton (ME). 3B- Kowalowski (LM). HR- Knowles (ME).
Game 2
Lyon Mountain 8, Meron's 6
Expos 100 002 3 — 6 6 3
Miners 102 023 X — 8 4 3
Myers, Rivers (4), Gautreau (6), Davis (6) and Bordeau, Bell (6). Cross, Kowalowski (5) and Coty. WP- Kowalowski. LP-Gautreau. 2B- Rivers (ME), Bordeau, M. (ME), Mathews (LM), Kowalowski (LM).
GAME 1
4TH WARD 19
CHAMPLAIN 8
PLATTSBURGH — Plenty of offense in this one.
The Cardinals had a seven-run first, and the Rockies notched a seven-run second.
In the end, 4th Ward's 12-run fourth inning was what stood out the most.
Jack Tolosky, CJ Worley, Stephen Peryea, Ian McCasland, Ryan Whalen and Zach Marlow all had two base hits for the Cardinals, while Jamie Davison (3) and Nathan Welch (2) combined for five of the 11 hits for the Rockies.
McCasland and Welch both blasted homers.
Ryan Whalen ended up with the pitching win, coming in in the fourth inning and surrendering just one hit and walk with two strikeouts.
GAME 2
4TH WARD 18
CHAMPLAIN 1
Eric Rock finished with three hits, including a homer, to pace the Cardinals to a big win.
CJ Worley also totaled three base knocks, and Joe Tolosky and Ryan Whalen added two apiece.
Tolosky's two hits were both doubles.
Rock recorded the pitching win, entering in the third to relieve Whalen on the mound.
Whalen (4) and Rock (3) combined for seven strikeouts.
AJ Gordon registered two hits for the Rockies.
—
Game 1
4th Ward Cardinals 19, Champlain 8
Champlain 070 100 0 — 8 11 2
4th Ward 700 (12)00 X — 19 15 2
Gordon, Bosley (1), Davison (4), Welch (4), Castine (4) and Lefebvre. Neale, Whalen (4) and Erickson. WP- Whalen. LP- Gordon. 2B- Tolosky (4W), Peryea (4W), Davison (C), Barber (C). HR- McCasland (4W), Welch (C).
Game 2
4th Ward Cardinals 18, Champlain 1
Champlain 000 100 0 — 1 4 4
4th Ward (11)21 400 X — 18 13 0
Lafountain, Lefebvre (4) and Gordon. Whalen, Rock (3) and Rainville. WP- Rock. LP- Lafountain. 2B- Tolosky (4W) 2, Keysor (C). HR- Rock (4W).
