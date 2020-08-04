Marlow plays hero for Mariners with walk-off blast

PLATTSBURGH — Zack Marlow was clutch Monday night at Lefty Wilson Field.
With two out, two strikes and his team down a run in the bottom of the seventh, Marlow blasted a walk-off homer to lift the Clinton County Mariners to a 6-5 win over the Plattsburgh Falcons in baseball action.
Ian McCasland started the rally for the Mariners when he singled to put the tying run on base in the bottom of the seventh.
"Always an exciting way to win," Clinton County skipper Gary Duquette said. "Marlow has been a great addition to this year's club. The coaching staff was very happy for him."
Ethan Garrand recorded three hits for the Mariners, while Cody Peryea had two base knocks for the Falcons.
Falcons pitcher Sean Crowley piled up 11 strikeouts, and the Clinton County pitching staff combined for 14 strikeouts.
"Great ballgame (Monday)," Duquette said. "Both teams grinded the whole game."
Clinton County 6, Plattsburgh 5
Plattsburgh 300 002 0 — 5 6 3
Clinton County 400 000 2 — 6 8 4
Crowley and Kowalowski. McCasland, Marlow (2), R. O'Connell (4), Izzo (6) and Rainville, Z. O'Connell (5). WP- Izzo. LP- Crowley. 2B- Z. O'Connell (CC), Lederman (PF). HR- Marlow (CC).
JR MARINERS
Zack VanValkenburg combined with two relievers on a three-hitter to lead the Clinton County Junior Mariners to a 10-3 win over the Capital City Diamond Kings in the nightcap of a doubleheader Sunday afternoon at South Acres Field.
The Mariners overcame an early two-run deficit to win the opener 10-5.
VanValkenburg hurled five innings, allowing only a second-inning single, while Bostyn Duquette and Conner Burns each allowed one hit in one inning of pitching.
The Mariners did all of their scoring in the first four innings of the second game. In the opening frame, John Laporte and Anthony Marion both drilled run-scoring doubles to give Clinton County a 2-0 lead. Duquette drilled a two-run triple in the second inning as the Mariners jumped in front 4-0.
The Diamond Kings threatened in the second inning.
VanValkenburg allowed a single, hit a batter and walked a batter to load the bases with no one out. The next batter hit a sacrifice fly to right field to plate a run, but catcher Zach O'Connell took the throw from Ethan Barnes and fired the ball to shortstop Brady Doorey to cut down the runner going from first to second and then Doorey fired the ball back to O'Connell to nail the second runner trying to score to complete a triple play.
Fired up from the defense, the Mariners tallied three more runs in the third on an error and run-scoring singles by Wyatt Premore and Brayden Trombley.
Clinton County finished its scoring in the fourth with a run on an error and runs on doubles from Marion and Nolan Knight.
Duquette and Marion both had two hits and two RBI in the game. Trombley and Knight added two hits apiece.
In the opener, Colin Golden hurled four innings of two-hit relief as the Mariners (11-5) rallied for the win.
Trailing 2-0 in the second, the Mariners tallied four runs on RBI's from Golden, Barnes, VanValkenburg and Ryan Knowles.
With a 4-1 lead in the third, Clinton County scored two runs on back-to-back sacrifice flies from Laporte and Marion.
The Diamond Kings cut the lead to 6-5 in the top of the fourth, when Doorey laced an RBI triple and scored on an error.
The Mariners completed the scoring with a pair of runs in the fifth on a Laporte single and an error.
14U MARINERS
The 14U Clinton County Mariners swept a doubleheader against the Vermont Strikers 14-1 and 11-6 on Sunday.
In the first game, the Mariners got on the board with four runs in the second inning when Jacob Lagree’s bunt scored Jake Calkins from third base.
Braeden Calkins’s base-on-balls scored Ashtyn Catlin and eventually Ryan Racine’s single plated Josh Sand.
In the third, Lagree singled home Quinn Brandell and Ashtyn Catlin’s ground ball allowed Patrick Hagadorn to score.
The scoring for the Mariners continued in a big way in the fifth inning when they pushed eight runs across the plate. Jake Calkins’ safety-squeeze scored Brandell. Jake Calkins then scored on an error.
Sand singled home Hagadorn followed by Lagree and Catlin going home on Keagan Pecor’s base hit.
Braeden Calkins singled home Sand, Brandell then singled home Pecor.
Brandell finished the scoring on a fielder’ choice. Josh Sand and Alex O’Neil combined for the pitching duties limiting the Strikers to just two base hits.
In the second game, Patrick Hagadorn’s single allowed Josh Sand to score.
Keagan Pecor plated Hagadorn. In the third frame, Chase Clukey clubbed a single off the center field fence to score Ryan Racine.
The scoring would continue in the fourth inning when Quinn Brandell scampered home from third when Ashtyn Catlin forced a throw to first on a dropped third strike.
Pecor then scored on Jake Calkins’ ground out to second base. Lagree capped the scoring for the inning when he came home on an error in the fifth.
Josh Sand’s bunt single paid dividends when he stole second and then scored on Hagadorn’s single.
The Mariners would get more runs in the sixth inning when Racine scored on a Clukey single. Hagadorn would come up big again with a hard single that scored Clukey and Sand.
The Mariners would score their 11th run in the seventh inning when Alex O’Neil singled, Austin Lambert walked and then Racine scored pinch runner Caleb Damour.
Strong pitching by Chase Clukey and Mason Dumas was key for the Mariners as they scattered seven hits over seven innings.
The 14U Mariners return to Vermont on Saturday, Aug. 8 for another twinbill against the Vermont Strikers.
