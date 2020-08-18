Mariners wrap up 2020 summer season downstate

SHRUB OAK — The Clinton County Sr. Mariners wrapped up their season over the weekend with a couple games at the Shrub Oak Showcase.
While the results were not what the Mariners would have wanted, Clinton County skipper Gary Duquette said he was still very proud of his team, especially the players who have spent many seasons with the squad.
"Myself and my coaching staff will be sad to lose the kids that are aging out," Duquette said.
"Zach Miner, Ryley O'Connell and Jesse Izzo have all been with us for the last three years and were all integral parts of our success. Austin Barnao, Chris Paige and Zack Marlow were three awesome additions to this year's team. I wish we had more time with them."
SUNDAY
SEMIFINALS
SHRUB OAK 4
CLINTON COUNTY 1
O'Connell was the hard-luck loser on the mound as he pitched a good game but did not get much run support.
"Seems like I have been saying this a lot lately, but another tough loss but a really well-played baseball game," Duquette said.
"Ryley O'Connell did a great job on the mound as he always does. We just didn’t get him enough support. We hit the ball all game and only struck out three times. A credit to Shrub Oak (because) their defense was awesome. Last game of the year, I wish it would have gone better."
Zach Rainville registered two singles for the Mariners, and Marlow notched a double.
Clinton County did have the lead after plating one run in the first, but after giving up one run in the third and three more in the fifth, Shrub Oak took command.
—
Shrub Oak 4, Clinton County 1
Clinton 010 000 0 — 1 7 1
Shrub Oak 001 030 X — 4 8 1
R. O'Connell and Z. O'Connell. Marks and Mattica. WP- Marks. LP- R. O'Connell. 2B- Marlow (CC).
PRELIMINARIES
SATURDAY
ROCKLAND 5
CLINTON COUNTY 2
A couple base-on-balls came back to bite the Mariners against the Pirates.
To be exact, four of five of Rockland's runs were on the bases due to walks.
"The Pirates have won two of the last three state championships," Duquette said. "If you give a team like that free passes, they’re going to make you pay. That’s exactly what they did to us. Great team, and they’re really well coached. Just feels like we let one get away."
Ian McCasland notched a double and single for Clinton County, and Zach O'Connell had a double of his own.
—
Rockland 5, Clinton County 2
Rockland 100 200 2 — 5 5 1
Clinton County 011 000 0 — 2 6 1
Russo and Glemski. Miner, Myers (5), McCasland (6) and Z. O'Connell. WP- Russo. LP- Miner. 2B- Z. O'Connell, McCasland (CC), Gallagher (R).
FRIDAY
CLINTON COUNTY 5
MIDDLETOWN 5 (Susp.)
Austin Barnao blasted a homer, Miner had two hits and Rainville hit a double to lead the Mariners' bats.
"Should have been a win for us," Duquette said. "We played (poorly) on defense with the four errors. As a result, only one of their five runs was earned. We clean up our defense, which had been playing great recently, and we win that game, darkness or not."
The game was called due to darkness in the middle innings.
—
Clinton County 5, Middletown 5
Clinton County 041 0 — 5 6 4
Middletown 113 0 — 5 6 1
Marlow, Myers (4) and Z. O'Connell, Rainville (4). J. Rodriguez, Maste (4) and B. Roth. 2B- Rainville (CC), Roth (M). HR- Barnao (CC).
