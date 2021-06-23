Mariners work their way past Franklin Post

PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Sr. Mariners took advantage of four walks and two errors to score four runs in the first two innings on their way to a 4-2 win over Franklin County (Vt.) Post #1 Wednesday night at Veterans Park.
Seven Mariners pitchers combined to scatter six hits. Ian-James McCasland, Ethan Garrand, Jared Duquette, JT Laporte and Anthony Marion hurled scoreless innings.
"The team played really well tonight all things considered," Clinton County coach Gary Duquette said. "We put kids in situations that they wouldn’t normally be comfortable with, and they took on the challenge.
"We used seven pitchers tonight, and everyone did well. It was kind of like a bullpen night for the staff so we can keep everyone fresh and at the same time set up the rotation that is going to see over 20 games in a three-week stretch starting Sunday."
Nolan Knight, Zach O’Connell and McCasland started the game with consecutive walks to load the bases for the Mariners. Duquette and Garrand followed with back-to-back sacrifice flies to score Knight and O’Connell.
The Mariners added two more runs in the second inning. Wyatt Premore walked and Knight followed with a single to start the frame. Premore scored on an error by the third baseman, and after a pop out, Knight scored on another error by the third baseman.
Knight, Duquette and Matt Brandes had the Mariners only three hits on the evening.
The Mariners (7-2) are back in action Sunday when they travel to Granville to face the Washington County Warthogs in a doubleheader.
"Much appreciation to Franklin Post," Gary Duquette said. "We only play them once this year, and they volunteered to come to us. That’s a good club we played tonight. It was nice to come away with a hard-fought win."
—
Clinton County 4, Franklin County (Vt.) 2
FC 000 011 0 — 2 6 4
CC 220 000 X — 4 3 1
Wry, Graham (3) and McCallister. McCasland, Garrand (2), J. Duquette (3), LaPorte (4), Premore (5), B. Duquette (6), Marion &) and O'Connell. WP- LaPorte. LP- Wry. SV- Marion. 2B- McCallister (FC), Stiebris (FC).
