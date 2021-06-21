Mariners win Alex Turner Memorial Tournament

PLATTSBURGH — Veterans Park at American Legion Post 1619 was christened kindly this weekend by the Clinton County Mariners.
The Mariners captured the Alex Turner Memorial Tournament title with a 14-4 victory against the Washington County Warthogs, Sunday, to cap off what was a great stretch for the team.
"Overall, it was a really good weekend for us," Clinton County coach Gary Duquette said. "Our pitching staff still isn’t at full strength because of high school ball, but they held up their end.
"Our bats really came alive like the coaching staff knew they would. We still are looking to gel a little more, and I feel that will come sooner than later now that high school baseball is done."
Clinton County also registered an 11-5 win over the Warthogs in round-robin play Sunday, an 8-6 win against the Plattsburgh Falcons, Saturday, and a 6-0 defeat of the North Country Nationals, Friday.
"Expectations are high for this team because of our depth," Duquette said. "We are really looking forward to the Firecracker Tournament in Rhode Island. That will be a huge measuring stick for us because all the teams in that tournament are always really good."
The Mariners are back in action Wednesday to host Franklin County of Vermont at 6 p.m. back at Veterans Park.
"It was nice to open up our home schedule at our new park with the Malone Nationals," Duquette said. "We have a great relationship with their players and their coaching staff. There is no other team around that we would have rather played. Great organization and great coaching staff that they have."
SUNDAY
CHAMPIONSHIP
CLINTON COUNTY 14
WASHINGTON COUNTY 4
Tournament Most Valuable Player Zach Rainville earned the win in the championship game hurling 3.1 innings of solid relief as the Mariners' offense collected 19 hits, including three apiece from Zach O’Connell, Brady Doorey and Jared Duquette.
Duquette drove in three runs, while O’Connell scored three runs and Doorey scored twice, doubled and drove in a run.
Ian McCasland had two hits, including a three-run homer, and Nolan Knight and Kaden Myers had two hits apiece.
—
Clinton County 14, Washington County 4
WC 010 030 0 — 4 9 2
CC 302 720 X — 14 19 1
Baylor, Fish (4) and Fish, Beebe (4). J. Duquette, Rainville (2), McCasland (5). WP- Rainville. LP- Baylor. SV- McCasland. 2B- Doorey (CC). HR- McCasland (CC).
ROUND ROBIN
CLINTON COUNTY 11
WASHINGTON COUNTY 5
In the earlier game between the teams, Rainville hurled two scoreless innings to earn the save in relief of winning pitcher Kayden Guerin.
Rainville also had two hits, including a double, and an RBI, while McCasland homered and drove in two runs. Jared Duquette also drove in two runs with a double.
—
Clinton County 11, Washington County 5
CC 120 401 3 — 11 10 1
WC 210 020 0 — 5 9 0
Guerin, Rainville (6) and Rainville, Doorey (6). Nelson, Holcomb (4) and Beebie. WP- Guerin. LP- Nelson. SV- Rainville. 2B- J. Duquette (CC), Rainville (CC), Marion (CC), Nelson (WC), Daffler (WC), Beebe (WC). HR- McCasland (CC).
SATURDAY
CLINTON COUNTY 8
PLATTSBURGH 6
Zach O’Connell drilled a two-run double with two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning to lead the Mariners to a come-from-behind win.
With the score knotted at six and two outs, Jared Duquette and Nolan Knight drew back-to-back walks to set the stage for O’Connell’s game-winning hit.
The Mariners jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning when Zach Rainville ripped a two-run double scoring Duquette and Knight.
The Falcons scored six runs in the second inning to put the Mariners in a 6-2 hole.
Clinton County scored twice in the third inning as Kaden Myers walked, stole second and scored on a Duquette single. Duquette stole second and third and scored on a JT Laporte single.
The Mariners closed the gap to 6-5 when Myers lifted a sacrifice fly to score Ethan Garrand who led off the inning with a walk and stole two bases.
Clinton County tied the score in the sixth when Knight singled, moved to second on a balk and scored on a Rainville base hit.
Brady Doorey started for the Mariners pitching four innings, allowing six runs (four earned) and striking out five. Bostyn Duquette earned the win with two scoreless innings of relief and Jared Duquette the save by retiring three batters in the seventh, including two strike outs.
Rainville finished 3-4 with three RBI. Jared Duquette had an RBI single, three runs scored and three stolen bases, and Knight finished with a hit and three runs scored.
—
Clinton County 8, Plattsburgh 6
PF 060 000 0 — 6 5 0
CC 220 112 X — 8 11 1
Juntunen, Bingel (2), Gonyo (6) and Cody. Doorey, B. Duquette (5), J. Duquette (7) and Rainville. WP- B. Duquette. LP- Gonyo. SV- J. Duquette. 2B- Myers (CC), O'Connell (CC), Rainville (CC), Cody (PF), Tetrault (PF).
FRIDAY
CLINTON COUNTY 6
MALONE 0
Kaden Myers hurled a complete-game two-hitter and struck out 11 for the Mariners.
The Mariners jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning.
Matt Brandes reached on an error and Brady Doorey recorded the first hit at Veterans Park with a double to left. Zach O’Connell recorded the first RBI with a sacrifice fly to score Brandes. Two batters later, Ian McCasland hit the first home run in park history with a two-run blast to right center.
The Mariners added two runs in the fourth inning when Nolan Knight and Zach Rainville hit back-to-back singles to start the inning. Knight scored after the catcher's throw to third on a double steal sailed into left field. Bostyn Duquette followed with a sacrifice fly to score Rainville.
The final run scored in the fifth when Ethan Garrand walked and eventually scored on a ground out by Wyatt Premore.
—
Clinton County 6, Malone 0
MA 000 000 0 — 0 2 1
CC 300 210 X — 6 7 2
D. Zuhesdorf, E. Zuhesdorf (5) and Palmer. Myers and O'Connell. WP- Myers. LP- D. Zuhesdorf. 2B- Doorey (CC). HR- McCasland (CC).
