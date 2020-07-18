Mariners top A's

BEEKMANTOWN — Brayden Trombley drilled a bases-clearing double to highlight a seven-run fourth inning to lead the Clinton County Junior Mariners to a 9-4 win over the 4th Ward A’s in baseball action Friday night at Beekmantown.
Brady Doorey had two hits, including a double, and Bostyn Duquette tallied two hits as the Mariners improved to 4-3.
Brantley Marion had three hits, including a double, for the A’s. Zachary Miner and Joseph Suriel each had two hits, including a double. Ryan Mascarenas was the losing pitcher.
Zachary O’Connell hurled two scoreless innings of relief to earn the win.
