Mariners too much for Lightning

PLATTSBURGH — There was plenty of offense in the Clinton County Mariners' 13-5 win over the Adirondack Lightning, Wednesday.
Kaden Myers, Ethan Garrand and Zach O'Connell all notched two hits for the Mariners, and Zack Marlow blasted a homer.
Already up 4-1 in the fourth, Clinton County blew the game open with a six-run frame.
The Lightning, led by three hits from Evan Keegan, responded with three runs in the fifth, but they could not get any closer.
One of Keegan's hits was a homer.
O'Connell recorded the pitching win in relief for the Mariners.
—
Clinton County 13, Adirondack 5
Adirondack 100 030 1 — 5 7 2
Clinton 202 612 X — 13 12 0
Kolinowski, Gibson (4) and Burnet. Rainville, Z. O'Connell (4), Schiraldi (6), Barnao (7) and Z. O'Connell, Rainville (4). WP- Z. O'Connell. LP- Kolinowski. 2B- Myers (CC), Z. O'Connell (CC), Schiraldi (CC). HR- Marlow (CC), Keegan (A).
