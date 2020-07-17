Mariners too much for Cards

PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Mariners piled up plenty of runs Thursday at Lefty Wilson Field.
Propelled by a big seven-run fourth inning, the Mariners went on to top the 4th Ward Cardinals, 14-1.
Ian McCasland and Zach Miner both totaled two base knocks for Clinton County, and Zach Marlow belted a homer to boost the Mariners' offense.
Marlow got the pitching win and gave up just one hit and fanned nine in six innings of work.
Stephen Peryea had the lone bright spot in 4th Ward's lineup when he hit a homer in the bottom of the fourth.
—
Clinton County 14, 4th Ward Cardinals 1
Clinton County 100 711 1 — 14 8 0
4th Ward 000 100 0 — 1 3 2
Marlow, Schiraldi (7) and Paige, Guerin (5). Rock, Bechard (4), Peryea (5) and Erickson. WP- Marlow. LP- Bechard. 2B- McCasland (CC), Rainville (CC). HR- Marlow (CC), Peryea (4W).
