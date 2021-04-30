Mariners to showcase new batting cage at fresh field

MORRISONVILLE — The Clinton County Mariners are pleased to announce that the Mariners Baseball Complex has received a generous donation of a Mastodon Batting Cage from the family of former Post 20 player Geoffrey Duquette.
Duquette was an outstanding baseball player at Plattsburgh High School, receiving the Black Letter his senior year, who was a member of the Post 20 American Legion teams during the summers of 1992 and 1993. Duquette passed away tragically in 1994.
“This is a great opportunity for our family to honor Geoffrey and at the same time help out local baseball players,” Hector Duquette said. “He loved playing baseball and would love how this is going to help local players chase their dreams.”
“This is an unbelievable gesture from the Duquette family,” Mariners Director of Operations Kris Doorey said. “I had the opportunity to be an assistant coach with Post 20 when Geoff was playing, so I was able to see firsthand his passion for the game.”
The Geoffrey Scott Duquette Memorial Batting Cage will be completed prior to the beginning of the Mariners 2021 season. The Mariners Baseball Complex is the new home facility of five Mariners teams (19u, 17u, 14u, 13u, 12u).
