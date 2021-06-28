Mariners take pair from Washington County

GRANVILLE — Jared Duquette hurled a complete-game, five-hit shutout in the opener, and Nolan Knight drilled a pair of doubles and a grand slam in the nightcap to lead the Clinton County Mariners to a doubleheader sweep, 8-0 and 19-3, of the Washington County Warthogs Sunday afternoon in Granville.
"Great all-around effort from every single kid on the team," Mariners coach Gary Duquette said. "I thought because it was 90-plus degrees that we would be a little sluggish, but it was just the opposite. The kids came to play. Every single Mariner had at least one hit on the day. We played the best defense yet on the short season making zero errors. Other than a couple pickoffs, we were mistake free, and it was just enjoyable to watch. McCasland and Jared Duquette did what we expected and were dominant on the mound."
In the opener, Duquette allowed only one runner to reach third base and struck out eight to earn the win.
The Mariners scored five runs in the second inning. Knight singled, stole second, moved to third on a passed ball and scored on an Ethan Garrand single. Kayden Guerin singled and Wyatt Premore reached on an error to load the bases. With two outs, Brady Doorey lifted a two-run double to right and Zach O'Connell followed with a two-run single to left to finish the scoring.
The scored remained 5-0 until the sixth inning, when the Mariners plated three runs. Zach Rainville singled, Doorey reached on an error and O'Connell walked to load the bases. Ian McCasland hit a two-run double to center and Anthony Marion added a run-scoring groundout.
Doorey was the lone Mariner with two hits in the opener.
In the nightcap, Knight drilled run-scoring doubles in the first and fourth innings and a grand-slam in the sixth inning, while Ethan Garrand added three hits, including a double and homer, to lead the Mariners offense.
McCasland allowed three hits and struck out 10 over five innings of work to earn the win. Guerin retired all three batters he faced in the sixth inning.
Clinton County scored in the top half of the opening frame when Rainville and Knight drilled back-to-back doubles.
After the Warthogs took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the inning, the Mariners scored three unearned runs thanks to three errors and a walk to take a 4-2 lead that they would never relinquish.
Jared Duquette doubled in the third inning and scored on an RBI single from Garrand to make the score 5-2.
Washington County cut the lead to 5-3 in the bottom of the third inning but the Mariners would score the next 15 runs.
Clinton County scored six runs on seven hits in the fourth, including a two-run triple by Rainville, RBI doubles by Knight and Premore, and run-scoring singles from Jared Duquette and Marion.
The Mariners tallied a single run in the fifth when Matt Brandes walked, stole second, was balked to third and scored on a sacrifice fly from O'Connell.
Clinton County capped the scoring with an eight-run sixth inning, highlighted by a grand-slam from Knight and a two-run homer by Garrand. O'Connell added an RBI single and Brandes was hit-by-pitch with the bases loaded.
Knight went 3-5 with six RBI and Garrand finished 3-4 with three RBI. Rainville and Jared Duquette both had two hits, while Rainville and O'Connell both had two RBI.
Game 1
Clinton County 8, Washington County 0
CC 050 003 0 — 8 9 0
WC 000 000 0 — 0 4 2
J. Duquette and O'Connell. Fish and Patch. WP- J. Duquette. LP- Fish. 2B- Doorey (CC), McCasland (CC).
Game 2
Clinton County 19, Washington County 3
CC 131 508 0 — 19 17 0
WC 201 000 0 — 3 3 3
McCasland, Guerin (6) and Rainville, O'Connell (4). Harrington, Roberts (4), Procella (6) and Patch. WP- McCasland. LP- Harrington.
