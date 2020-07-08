Mariners sweep twinbill from Lightning at Lefty Wilson

PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Sr. Mariners swept a twinbill against the Adirondack Lightning, Tuesday, at Lefty Wilson Field.
The Mariners (5-2) took game one with a 10-3 victory and followed that up with an 8-6 win in the nightcap.
“One of the things that I see is the kids have a lot more confidence in each other,” Clinton County skipper Gary Duquette said. “We have not had a lot of time yet, but the team is coming together.”
GAME 1
Austin Barnao highlighted the first win of the night with a grand slam in the fourth frame that provided all the distance Clinton County needed from the Lightning.
“That ball came off that bat so fast, and I knew it was out off the bat,” Duquette said. “When he barrels up the baseball, that ball goes. He has a really nice swing.”
Barnao as well as Matt Brandes, Ryley O’Connell and Ian McCasland finished with two hits apiece in the game, and Zach Miner recorded a double.
Leading the way on the mound for the Mariners was Kaden Myers who pitched six frames and fanned six batters before Ethan Garrand came in for the seventh to finish off Adirondack.
Evan Keegan recorded two singles for the Lightning.
GAME 2
Adirondack’s rally proved to be pesky but fell short.
Up 8-3 entering the seventh, Clinton County saw its lead trimmed to two runs, but Jesse Izzo, who came in during the sixth, managed to shut the door and stop the hot stretch for the Lightning.
Zach O’Connell totaled two hits, including a two-run triple to highlight a six-run third for the Mariners.
Clinton County added two important insurance runs in the sixth inning.
“Those ended up being really big runs now that we look back at it,” Duquette said. “They made it interesting at the end.”
Miner recorded the win on the mound to anchor the Mariners.
“We had some physical errors, but we did not have a lot of mental errors, which was nice to see,” Duquette said.
UP NEXT
Clinton County will return to action Saturday when it welcomes the Middletown Cobras to Lefty Wilson Field for a twinbill beginning at 11 a.m.
“We always have some really great games against them,” Duquette said. “They have a really great team, and they are very talented.
“It was nice to be on the field again (Tuesday) and get more baseball under our belts and great to see some fans. Our Mariners parents are always great supporters, but it was also great to see some other people there. It’s nice just to have something to go to again.”
Clinton County 10, Adirondack 3
Adirondack 300 000 0 — 3 4 3
Clinton County 210 421 X — 10 11 1
Marlow, Miller 4 and Welch. Myers, Garrand (7) and Guerin. WP- Myers. LP- Marlow. 2B- Miner. HR- Barnao.
Clinton County 8, Adirondack 6
Adirondack 000 210 3 — 6 4 3
Clinton County 006 002 X — 8 5 3
Gallo and Welch, Gibson (5). Miner, Izzo (6) and O'Connell. WP- Miner. LP- Gallo. 3B- O'Connell.
