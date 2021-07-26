Mariners suffer quick exit at state tournament

SAUGERTIES — The Clinton County Mariners’ season came to a sudden end Sunday with a 4-3 walkoff loss to Kingston-Saugerties in an elimination game at Cantine Memorial Field.
With the score tied at three in the bottom of seventh, starting pitcher Ian McCasland retired the first batter, hit the second batter and allowed a single to right before being lifted.
Relief pitcher Ethan Garrand entered and seemingly recorded an inning-ending double play, only to have catchers interference called. With the bases loaded, the next batter hit a ground ball that was misplayed to allow the winning run to score.
McCasland hurled 6.1 innings, gave up six hits, four runs (three earned), walked two and struck out five.
Clinton County took a 2-0 lead in the second inning. Jared Duquette walked and was sacrificed to second by Nolan Knight. Zach Rainville reached on an error by the shortstop and stole second. Kaden Myers lifted a sac fly to right to score Duquette, and Rainville scored when the throw to third was wild.
The Mariners held that lead until Kingston-Saugerties scored three runs on a two-out, bases-loaded triple in the fifth.
Clinton County tied it in the sixth inning on a two-out single by Bostyn Duquette. With one out, Knight was hit by a pitch and Rainville singled. After a strikeout, Jared Duquette delivered a single to plate Knight.
Bostyn Duquette was the lone Mariner with two hits.
"Obviously things didn’t work out the way we wanted," Clinton County coach Gary Duquette said. "The coaching staff as well as the players had high expectations that just weren’t realized. When you get to this point of the season against some of the best teams in the state, you have to play near flawless baseball, and we just didn’t do that.
"I can’t give enough credit to the kids and the dedication they had to baseball this summer. I can’t express how proud of them I am. We are constantly complimented by state officials about how we go about our business, and that is solely attributable to the kids that work their tails off every second they’re on the field.
"I have to offer a huge thank you to all the parents as well. We had terrible weather this summer as far as rainouts went, but I never heard a single complaint. When parents are as dedicated as the kids, it’s huge."
SATURDAY
ONEONTA 8
CLINTON COUNTY 0
The Mariners' offense went silent in opening-round action of the New York State American Legion Championship Tournament.
The Green Wave scored twice in the first inning on a pair of doubles, both nearly caught by Mariners outfielders, and a hit by pitch.
The winners stretched the lead to 3-0 in the fourth on a single and a triple, and made it 4-0 on an unearned run in the sixth.
With one out in the bottom of the sixth, the Mariners loaded the bases when Zach O’Connell and Ian McCasland hit back-to-back singles and Ethan Garrand walked. But, the next two hitters were retired without a run scoring.
The Green Wave tacked on four insurance runs in the top of the seventh to put the game out of reach.
Jared Duquette struck out 10 in 6.1 innings of work.
McCasland was the lone Mariners player with two hits.
—
Kingston-Saugerties 4, Clinton County 3
CC 020 001 0 — 3 4 2
SA 000 030 1 — 4 6 2
McCasland, Garrand (7) and O'Connell. Umhey, Mooers (7) and Belfance. WP- Mooers. LP- McCasland. 3B- Maines (SA).
Oneonta 8, Clinton County 0
ON 200 101 4 — 8 9 1
CC 000 000 0 — 0 5 4
Coalesce and Champun. J. Duquette, Premore (7) and O'Connell. WP- Coale. LP- Duquette. 2B- Garrand (CC), Klatt (ON), Neer (ON). 3B- Blakely (ON).
