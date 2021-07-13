PLATTSBURGH — Jared Duquette’s infield single scored Ian McCasland with the winning run and capped a furious 5-4 come-from-behind win for the Clinton County Mariners over the Washington County Warthogs Tuesday night in District IV playoff action at Veterans Park.
The same two teams will play today, weather permitting, at 3 p.m..
The Mariners need to win one game to claim the District IV a championship, while the Warthogs would have to win twice.
Trailing 4-2 in the bottom of the seventh, Zach Rainville was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning. A wild pitch advanced Rainville to second and Zach O’Connell singled to left to move him to third. O’Connell stole second and McCasland walked to load the bases. Ethan Garrand laced a two-run single to center that scored Rainville and O’Connell, while McCasland moved to third on the throw. Duquette followed with the game-winning hit.
The Warthogs held a 3-0 lead into the bottom of the sixth when the Mariners scored two runs on a Matt Brandes infield single. Garrand reached on a fielders choice and Nolan Knight doubled. With two out, Brandes hit a hopper to third and beat the throw to first to score Garrand and a hustling Knight.
The Warthogs tacked on a run in the top of the seventh, but McCasland threw out another potential run at the plate to end the inning.
Garrand hurled six innings, allowed eight hits, three earned runs and struck out six. Wyatt Premore earned the win pitching the seventh inning.
—
Clinton County 5, Washington County 4
GRA 002 100 1 — 4 10 1
CCO 000 002 3 — 5 9 1
Holcomb, Baylor (7) and Fish. Garrand, Premore (6) and Rainville. WP- Premore. LP- Baylor. 2B- Garrand (CC), Rainville (CC), Knight (CC), Baylor (GRA), Nelson (GRA).
CLINTON COUNTY 6
NORTH COUNTRY 0
Bostyn Duquette and Anthony Marion combined on a no-hitter as the Clinton County Mariners opened the District IV playoffs with a win.
Duquette hurled five innings, walked five, hit two batters and struck out six. Marion pitched two innings and struck out three.
The Mariners jumped on top in the third inning when Zach Rainville reached on an error, stole second and third and scored on a Kaden Myers single.
In the fourth inning, Zach O’Connell was hit by a pitch to lead off and Ian McCasland followed with a two-run homer to centerfield.
The Mariners closed out the scoring with three runs in the sixth. Duquette singled and moved to second on a sac bunt by O’Connell. Duquette scored on an error on McCasland’s ground ball. Marion singled and with two outs, and McCasland scored on an error on a ground ball from Kayden Guerin. Rainville finished the scoring with a double over the center fielder's head.
—
Clinton County 6, North Country 0
MAL 000 000 0 — 0 0 2
CCO 001 203 X — 6 5 0
Zuhlsdorf and Averill. B. Duquette, Marion (6) and Rainville. WP- Duquete. LP- Zihlsdorf. SV- Marion. 2B- Rainville (CCO). HR- McCasland (CCO).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.