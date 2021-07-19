Mariners make title game, but rain spoils the fun

LAKE PLACID — Kaden Myers hurled a complete-game five-hitter, while Ethan Garrand, Jared Duquette and Matt Brandes combined for six hits and seven RBI to lead the Clinton County Mariners to a 15-2 win over the Greenfield Yellowjackets in Saturday morning action at the Adirondack Lightning Showcase.
The win put the Mariners into Sunday’s final, which was eventually canceled due to rain.
The Mariners scored in all five innings.
In the first, Zach Rainville and Zach O’Connell started the game with walks and Ian McCasland was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Garrand and Duquette followed with back-to-back RBI singles and Brandes lifted a sac fly.
The Mariners scored two more runs in the second. With one out, Kayden Guerin and Rainville both reached on errors, with Guerin scoring on the second error. After a double by O’Connell, McCasland delivered a run-scoring groundout.
In the third inning, Anthony Marion hit an RBI groundout to score Brandes who started the inning with a single and stolen base.
Rainville started the fourth inning with a double and after O’Connell was hit by pitch, McCasland delivered an RBI single to score Rainville. Garrand followed with a single of his own to score O’Connell. Duquette then drilled a double to score McCasland and Garrand scored on an error.
The Mariners completed the scoring with a five-run fifth inning. Rainville reached on an error and Bostyn Duquette singled. Myers walked to load the bases. Rainville scored on a fielders choice, then Jared Duquette and Brandes hit back-to-back RBI singles. Nolan Knight and Marion followed with back-to-back sacrifice flies to complete the scoring.
Jared Duquette went 2-3 with 3 RBI, while Garrand and Brandes both had two hits and two RBI. McCasland and Marion each had two RBI and Rainville scored four runs.
