Mariners look to regroup after some losses

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The Clinton County Sr. Mariners had the remainder of their Firecracker 4th of July Showcase canceled due to poor weather on Saturday, but the Mariners still found a way to play three games outside of the tournament to make up for the losses.
The Mariners suffered a 2-1 setback to Ocean State, a 16-3 loss to Whitehouse Post and a 13-11 defeat against Cape Cod
"The tournament was canceled after the first day of games due to bad weather," Clinton County manager Gary Duquette said. "We were however able to find three games against three different teams from the tournament thanks to our director of operations Kris Doorey.
"Unfortunately the last three games we played all ended in losses, but we were not competitive in only one. Our failure to execute the little things cost us two close losses.
Clinton County (12-5) is back in action today with a District IV league contest with the North Country Nationals at Malone.
OCEAN STATE 2, CLINTON COUNTY 1
Following Major League Baseball extra-innings rules, the Makos were able to push across a run in the top of the 10th.
After the Mariners sacrificed their runner to third, they failed to deliver the hit they needed.
The Makos scored the game's first run in the third inning off of starting pitcher Kaden Myers. With two outs, Myers walked back-to-back hitters and then gave up a double.
The Mariners tied the game in the bottom of the same inning. With one out, Anthony Marion walked and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Bostyn Duquette followed with a two-strike single to right to score Marion.
Clinton County had a golden opportunity to win in the bottom of the ninth. Matt Brandes led off with a single. Ian McCasland followed with a sacrifice bunt and the pitcher made a bad throw to first allowing Brandes to go to third and McCasland to second. The Makos intentionally walked Jared Duquette to load the bases with nobody out. But, the Mariners failed to execute a suicide squeeze play, then struck out and grounded out to send the game into extra innings.
Myers allowed three hits and struck out six in six innings, while Zach Rainville gave up three hits and struck out two over the final four.
Six different Mariners players had a hit in the game.
WHITEHOUSE POINT 16, CLINTON COUNTY 3
CAPE COD 13, CLINTON COUNTY 11
The Mariners' winning streak came to a halt with a pair of losses to Team Cape Cod (13-11) and Whitehouse Post (16-3) at Massachusetts Maritime College.
In the opener, the Mariners clawed their way back from a 7-1 deficit with four runs in the fourth and six runs in the fifth, only to allow six runs in the bottom of the fifth and have the game halted due to a time limit.
Jared Duquette went 2-2 with a double and two runs scored, while Zach O’Connell went 2-3 with an RBI. Anthony Marion and Matt Brandes both had RBI singles.
In the nightcap, Ian McCasland had two hits, including a double, and an RBI. Wyatt Premore added two hits, and Nolan Knight and Kaden Myers had an RBI.
"Our 16-3 defeat to Whitehouse Station was plainly because we just played poorly," Gary Duquette said. "The game could have been closer early on, but we failed to score a run with the bases loaded and nobody out, twice.
"The same thing bit us in the game against the Makos. In the ninth inning, we loaded the bases with no outs and failed to score. We saw some great competition this weekend and could of easily won three games. Hopefully this just makes us better."
—
Ocean State 2, Clinton County 1
OS 001 000 000 1 — 2 7 1
CC 001 000 000 0 — 1 5 1
Maher, Perry (3), Keating (5), Rix (7) and Gallagher. Myers, Rainville (7) and O’Connell, Rainville (5), Myers (7). WP- Rix. LP- Rainville.
Whitehouse Post 16, Clinton County 3
WP 023 213 5 — 16 5 4
CC 001 010 1 — 3 13 0
Kozak, Cassela (5) and Padre. J. Duquette, Premore (5), Doorey (7) and Rainville. WP- Kozak. LP- J. Duquette. 2B- McCasland (CC), Petino (WP). 3B- Fischer (WP).
Cape Cod 13, Clinton County 11
CC 001 460 0 — 11 8 2
CA 115 050 X — 13 13 1
McCasland, Marion (4), Rainville (5) and O’Connell. Thomas, Porto (4), Willaims (5) and Meager. WP- Williams. LP- Rainville. 2B- J. Duquette (CC), Proto (CA), Keeney CA).
