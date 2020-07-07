Mariners finish strong at Ohio tournament

JEFFERSON, Ohio — The Clinton County 19U Mariners finished strong at the Ohio Bruiser Tournament over the weekend.
The Mariners grabbed a 9-1 win over Moro Elite T3 (Ohio) Sunday as well as a 14-4 win over Jefferson County (Ohio) Saturday.
Clinton County's only setback came in their first game of the day Saturday, against Jefferson, which it dropped 7-5.
"We were a much better team Saturday and Sunday (than on Friday)," Mariners manager Gary Duquette said. "We were able to shake off the rust and cast aside the nerves. In our loss Saturday, we had our chances. We left five men on base the last two innings — four of them in scoring position. It was nice to close out the weekend with back to back wins, though."
In Sunday's win over Moro Elite T3, Ian McCasland led Clinton County with two hits, and Austin Barnao got the pitching win.
Some of the Mariners' best successes came in their nightcap Saturday with their 10-run win, which McCasland highlighted with two hits, including a homer, and five RBIs.
Jesse Izzo also recorded two hits, and Ryley O'Connell recovered from one rough frame to get the victory on the mound.
"Our hitters definitely got back on track led by Ian McCasland, who in the last two games had four hits including a home run and 7 RBIs," Duquette said.
"Ryley O'Connell toughed his way through one bad inning and regained the winning form he had last year. Austin Barnao, a welcomed newcomer, was great at the plate all weekend and picked up the pitching win in our last game.
"I’d like to believe that if we would have had two or three games under our belt prior to this tournament, the outcome may have been different."
Barnao and McCasland also had two hits in the Mariners' lone loss of the weekend.
Overall, Clinton County finished 3-2 in the tournament and has a full slate of games scheduled for the remainder of the summer.
—
SUNDAY
Clinton County 9, Moro Elite T3 1
Moro 000 001 0 — 1 3 1
Clinton 100 450 X — 9 7 0
Jones, Baldus, Clarnell (6) and Tuchowski. Barnao, Miner (6) and Paige, Guerin (7). WP- Barnao. LP- Jones.
SATURDAY
Clinton County 14, Jefferson County (OH) 4
Jefferson 040 000 0 — 4 4 2
Clinton 080 510 X — 14 10 3
J. Wright, B. Wade (4) and Gump. O'Connell and Paige, Guerin (7). WP- O'Connell. LP- Wright. 2B- Barnao (CC). 3B- Miner (CC). HR- McCasland (CC).
Jefferson County (OH) 7, Clinton County 5
Clinton 104 000 0 — 5 8 0
Jefferson 060 100 0 — 7 11 3
McCasland, Izzo (2) and Paige. Amos, Kinney (4) and Criss. WP- Kinney. LP- McCasland. 2B- Paige (CC), Barnao (CC), Criss (J), Ash (J).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.