Mariners fall to tough opponent

WHITEHOUSE STATION, NJ — Whitehouse Post 284 was not the most kind host to the Clinton County Sr. Mariners as the two teams played their opening baseball game of a tournament in New Jersey.
A three-run third for Whitehouse ended up being the difference in the Mariners' 4-1 loss, Thursday.
Ryan Fischer allowed just five hits, struck out eight and tossed a complete game to help carry his team past Clinton County.
Zach Miner recorded two hits, including a double, to lead the Mariners' bats.
Zack Marlow fanned 10 batters for Clinton County, but the Mariners had a hard time getting going on offense early.
"Really good baseball game (Thursday)," Clinton County manager Gary Duquette said. "Whitehouse Post really had their stuff together. They played like a team with 40 games under their belts.
"We matched up with them pretty well, and Marlow, with a real gutsy performance, kept us in it the whole night.
"First couple innings, our bats struggled a bit striking out five times. We were able to make a couple adjustments and were able to put some pressure on their defense.
"We only had three more strikeouts after the second inning, so a credit to our kids for battling a really good pitcher."
The Mariners are back in action against Columbia Post today at 8:30 a.m.
—
Whitehouse 4, Clinton County 1
Whitehouse 003 000 1 — 4 7 1
Clinton 000 100 0 — 1 5 2
Fischer and Geist. Marlow and Z. O'Connell. WP- Fischer. LP- Marlow. 2B- Miner (CC), Brong (W), Geist (W).
