Mariners fall to CVBL's A's

PLATTSBURGH — The 4th Ward A’s scored two runs in the top of the seventh and held off the Clinton County Mariners in the bottom of the inning to secure a 3-1 win on Military Appreciation Night at Veterans Park, Wednesday.
The Mariners (21-8-1) begin New York State American Legion Tournament play Saturday in Saugerties.
Ethan Garrand hurled two innings, Ian McCasland two innings, Wyatt Premore one, Bostyn Duquette one and Anthony Marion one as the Mariners readied the staff for the weekend.
Trailing 1-0, the Mariners tied the game in the sixth when Zach O’Connell walked and McCasland doubled over the centerfielder's head to score him.
After the A’s scored twice in the top of the seventh, the Mariners had runners on second and third and nobody out, but could not score.
