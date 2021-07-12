SARATOGA SPRINGS— The Clinton County Mariners left 13 men on base and suffered a 5-4 loss to Kingston in the championship game of the Coopers Cave Tournament Sunday evening.
Trailing 2-0 in the bottom of the first, Zach O’Connell walked and scored on a two-out double from Ethan Garrand.
The Mariners tied the game in the second inning when JT Laporte walked and scored on a Zach Rainville double.
Losing 5-2 in the fifth inning, Bostyn Duquette’s infield single scored Jared Duquette who singled earlier in the inning.
With one out in the seventh inning, John LaPorte singled and Rainville walked. After a fly out, Brady Doorey singled to center to score Laporte with the game's final run.
Rainville suffered the loss on the mound. Wyatt Premore pitched 3.1 innings of scoreless relief.
Doorey, Rainville and Bostyn Duquette each had two hits.
"The championship game of the tournament was a tough one to swallow for sure," Clinton County coach Gary Duquette said. "This is our third year in a row making it to the finals of Coopers Cave Tournament, which always has a great field of teams.
"We played well enough in both games against Saugerties/Kingston to win, but this game, we just couldn’t get the big clutch hit. We only struck out twice the whole game, but we left 13 runners on base, eight of them in scoring position.
"I gotta give credit to their defense. We stung the ball all game. It just happened to be right at someone every time. Gutty performances on the mound by Rainville and Premore, both of which were running on fumes. Our defense was outstanding all tournament with Brady Doorey and Rainville standing out.
"Our pitchers were just as good, and if we can get hot at the plate, we’ll be a tough team to beat no matter who we play."
—
Saugerties/Kingston 5, Clinton County 4
SK 201 200 0 — 5 7 3
CC 110 010 1 — 4 9 0
Knies, Brosio (3) and Mondo. Rainville, Premore (4) and O'Connell. WP- Brosio. LP- Rainville. 2B- Deising (SK), Rainville (CC), Garrand (CC).
—
Clinton County 10, Lou Gehrig Baseball 0
CC 200 620 0 — 10 5 0
LG 000 000 0 — 0 1 1
McCasland and O'Connell. Reynolds, Kendall (4) and Gray. WP- McCasland. LP- Reynolds. 2B- O'Connell (CC), Myers (CC).
—
Clinton County 4, Fairfield 2
FF 010 010 0 — 2 7 1
CC 130 000 X — 4 5 1
Hogan and Corcoran. Myers, Rainville (7) and O'Connell. WP- Myers. LP- Hogan. SV- Rainville. 2B- McCasland (CC), Knight (CC), Delia (FF) 2.
—
Clinton County 8, Schenectady 0
CC 101 300 3 — 8 9 1
SC 000 000 0 — 0 2 1
J. Duquette and O'Connell. Ford, Brown (2), Jugnski (7) and Robinson. WP- J. Duquette. LP- Ford. 2B- Brandes (CC).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.