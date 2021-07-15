Mariners excel in late innings past Cap City

TUPPER LAKE — The Clinton County 13U Mariners picked up the offensive pace in the late innings to take down the Cap City Diamond Kings, 10-5, Thursday.
Plenty of Mariners got into the hit column as Dominic DeAngelo, Adrian Barnes, Carson Duval, Jake Frechette, Trenten Taylor and Logan Hart all had two base knocks.
After three scoreless innings, Clinton County scored three times in the fourth, twice in the fifth and sixth, and three more times in the seventh.
"I thought we played really tight in the first three innings," Mariners coach John DeAngelo said. "After that, we settled in and played really well."
Barnes picked up the pitching win, and Frechette saved the game.
Cole Lehman went 3-for-3 at the plate, and Nicholas Pedone and Hayden Sladewski both notched two hits for the Diamond Kings.
Clinton County is back in action Friday at 9 a.m. against the Adirondack Lightning.
—
Clinton County 10, Cap City Diamond Kings 5
CCM 000 322 3 — 10 13 3
CCD 120 110 0 — 5 10 4
LaReau, Barnes (4) Frechette (6), and DeAngelo, McBride (5). Sladewski, Larue (4), Kramer (7) and Rendod. WP- Barnes. LP- Larue. SV- Frechette. 2B- Lehman (CCD), Saldewski (CCD).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.