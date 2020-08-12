Mariners enjoy competitive weekend in NJ

WHITEHOUSE STATION, NJ — The Back the Blue Tournament in New Jersey that the Clinton County Mariners played in over the weekend and wrapped up Monday made them a better baseball team, skipper Gary Duquette said.
The Mariners collected a 7-3 win on Saturday over Broad Street Park Post and then lost a close 4-3 game Monday to Hopewell Post 339.
In their last game of the tournament, Clinton County had the bases loaded on three separate occasions but was unable to get that big hit.
"A credit to the Hopewell pitchers," Duquette said. "They really buckled down when we had pressure on them, and they got the outs. We weren’t able to accomplish what we set out to do, but we saw some really good baseball teams in this tournament."
Ian McCasland recorded two singles in the game for the Mariners.
Clinton County evened the score at 3-all in the fifth frame, but Hopewell scratched across one run in the bottom half of the inning, which proved to be the game-winner.
"It was a very well played baseball game by both teams," Duquette said. "Another tough one to lose, though."
SATURDAY
While the Mariners did not finish the tournament the way they wanted to, they did have a great win on Saturday, led by the stellar pitching of Ryley O'Connell.
O'Connell allowed just one hit in the sixth inning and walked just one while striking out five.
"Ryley O'Connell was again a stud on the mound for us in a must-win game," Duquette said. "Ryley was able to keep their hitters off-balance the whole game with great command of his off-speed stuff."
Clinton County jumped out to a fast start and led 5-0 by the start of the fourth.
Austin Barnao, McCasland and Zach Miner all recorded two hits for the Mariners, and Zach O'Connell notched a double.
"All three of our errors came in the fifth inning, but Ryley was able to battle through like he always does," Duquette said.
"Dylan Garrant played a great center field for us. Dylan ran down a blast in the fifth inning with the bases loaded to end the inning."
—
Hopewell Post 339 4, Clinton County 3
Clinton 101 010 0 — 3 5 0
Hopewell 102 010 X — 4 6 1
Izzo, Myers (5) and Z. O'Connell. Szafranski, Haynes (4), St. John (6) and Belsky. WP- Haynes. LP- Izzo. 2B- Greezang (HP), Galgano (HP).
Clinton County 7, Broad Street Park Post 3
Broad 000 010 0 — 1 1 1
Clinton 131 011 X — 7 10 3
Rodriguez, Nelson (3), Amarosa (5) and Liquora. R. O'Connell and Z. O'Connell. WP- R. O'Connell. LP- Rodriguez. 2B- Barnao (CC). 3B- McCasland (CC).
