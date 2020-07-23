Mariners drop Mooers

MOOERS — The Clinton County Mariners finished off their game Wednesday against the CVBL's Mooers Smokin' Hots with a bang.
Already up, 5-1, the Mariners piled on seven more runs in the seventh to take full control and went on to grab a 12-1 win in local baseball action.
Zach Rainville had two knocks for Clinton County, and Ryley O'Connell hit a double.
The Mariners finished with nine hits in the game, and their offense was boosted by six errors by Mooers.
Kaden Myers recorded the pitching win for Clinton County, and the Smokin' Hots' Rylee Hollister took the loss.
—
Clinton County 12, Mooers 1
Clinton County 200 210 7 — 12 9 2
Mooers 000 001 0 — 1 4 6
Myers, Rainville (6), McCasland (7) and Rainville, Guerin (5). Hollister, Vassar (6), LaValley (7). WP- Myers. LP- Hollister. 2B- O'Connell.
